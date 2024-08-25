Skubal earns 15th win as the Tigers hand the White Sox their 99th loss with a 13-4 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarik Skubal earned his major league-leading 15th win, and the Detroit Tigers handed the Chicago White Sox their 99th loss with a 13-4 victory on Saturday night.

Matt Vierling, Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry homered for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games. Keith and Jake Rogers each had three RBIs, and Vierling scored three times.

Skubal (15-4) struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and eight hits.

Corey Julks had three hits for the White Sox, who moved closer to setting a franchise record for most losses in a season. Chicago dropped a club-worst 106 games in 1970.

The major league record for most losses in a season belongs to the Cleveland Spiders, who went 20-134 in 1899. The 1962 New York Mets hold the modern record of 120 losses.

Ky Bush (0-3) yielded five runs and eight hits in three innings for Chicago in his fourth career start.

The White Sox fell to 3-10 under interim manager Grady Sizemore, who replaced the fired Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8.

Vierling opened Detroit’s four-run third inning with his 15th homer. Andy Ibáñez walked and scored when Bush tumbled off the mound on Keith’s groundout.

Bush stayed in the game and yielded an RBI double to Rogers and a run-scoring single to Parker Meadows.

The White Sox responded with three runs in the bottom half against Skubal. Julks, Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn each hit an RBI single.

But the Tigers began to pull away with four runs in the fourth, helped by Touki Toussaint issuing three consecutive walks to begin the inning. Rogers’ two-run single lifted his team to a 9-3 lead.

Keith and McKinstry each hit a two-run homer off John Brebbia in the ninth as fans began to boo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (left hamstring strain) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.26 ERA) will start Sunday for the White Sox. Detroit had yet to announce a starter.

Sarah Trotto, The Associated Press