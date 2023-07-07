Skrillex Taps Boys Noize for Thumping Summer Banger ‘Fine Day Anthem’

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Skrillex has reunited with Boys Noize for a new single, “Fine Day Anthem.” The pair recently previewed the track during a show in Berlin and it marks their first collaboration since their dual 2019 EP Turn Off The Lights.

The cover art for the single, created by digital artist Thomas Harrington Rawle using both studio photography and manual digital painting, is intended to evoke ’90’s rave photos. On Twitter, Skrillex noted that the duo have included snippets from single in their DJ sets for the past year.

“Fine Day Anthem” follows a string of releases from Skrillex so far this year, including two albums. Most recently, the producer dropped a video for his single “Rumble,” a collaboration with Fred Again.. and Flowdan, which was shot at London’s The Troxy in January.

“Rumble” appeared on Quest for Fire, which was released in February. The record featured appearances from Starrah, Kito, Dylan Brady, Missy Elliot, Bobby Raps, and more. Its follow-up, Don’t Get Too Close, arrived a day later with more even collaborations, including Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, and BEAM.

Quest for Fire marked Skrillex’s first official album since 2014’s Recess. On the title track from the second album, “Don’t Get Too Close,” the producer, credited as Sonny Moore, sang for the first time since Recess single “Fire Away.”

