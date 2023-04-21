Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred Again.. Will Close Coachella Weekend Two: Sources

skrillex-four-tet-fred-again

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are expected to play a special set to fill the closing slot for Coachella’s Weekend 2 Sunday Night, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone.

The three acts will play the 10:25 TBA slot currently listed on Coachella’s Sunday lineup after Blink-182’s headlining set, both slots replacing Frank Ocean after the singer pulled out for Weekend 2 on Wednesday. Representatives for the festival, and for Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet either declined or didn’t reply to requests for comment.

The three electronic acts recently collaborated, releasing the single “Baby Again” in March after a sold out show at Madison Square Garden the month prior.

Variety initially reported earlier this week that Blink-182 would take the headlining slot following Ocean’s cancelation. Reps for Ocean cited an ankle injury he’d sustained prior to his headlining set last week, which also caused an abrupt change to his production. This is the second year in a row Coachella had to book a last second headline replacement after The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West last year.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said of his controversial set in a statement earlier this week.

