SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.045 on the 26th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

SKP Resources Bhd's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. SKP Resources Bhd was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 38.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0136 total annually to MYR0.045. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. SKP Resources Bhd has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

SKP Resources Bhd May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, SKP Resources Bhd's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.7% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On SKP Resources Bhd's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments SKP Resources Bhd has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for SKP Resources Bhd that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

