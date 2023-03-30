Skomer Island: Record number of puffins recorded

BBC
·3 min read
puffins
More than 42,000 puffins have been recorded on Skomer Island

A record-breaking number of puffins have been counted on and around Skomer Island, off Pembrokeshire.

The first count of the year earlier this week clocked 42,513 birds, the highest since the island counts began in the late 1980s.

March and April marks the start of the annual migration of puffins to the Welsh wildlife spot.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said the number marks an "excellent start to the season".

The figure follows a previous record of 38,896 counted in April 2022.

Leighton Newman, a warden on Skomer Island, said: "We're fairly sure that the increase on Skomer is down to the breeding on Skomer for the past however many years.

"We've got good productivity and good adult survival between years as well."

Mr Newman explained that the team waits for a calm day and then splits the island into seven sections for the count.

"We go round with a clicker and we count all of the birds on land, all of the birds on sea, and all the birds in the air," he said.

However, Mr Newman added on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast it is becoming an "increasingly difficult task" as number rise.

"My view right now is overlooking North Haven, where the boats come in, and there are just over 10,000 in this bay alone. So it's becoming increasingly difficult - a long evening with a clicker by your side."

Skomer Island puffins recently featured on David Attenborough's Wild Isles programme.

"It's fantastic. The UK holds a huge percentage of the world's population of seabirds, so it's just really nice to highlight that," said Mr Newman.

puffin
Puffins migrate to Skomer to breed in the spring

"Marine birds on Skomer are the top predators of the environment, and they give you a really good indication of the health of the sea as well."

He said the puffins on Skomer will be feeding within about 37 miles (60km) of the island.

"So we know if they are bringing in lots of fish and there are lots of them producing chicks every year, the seas are healthy around Skomer, and that data is really vital," he said.

When can I see puffins on Skomer?

Puffins begin to arrive on Skomer and neighbouring island Skokholm from March to April. They start by building nests but still spend much of their time out at sea.

Puffins are loyal to one another, each year mating with the same bird and producing one chick.

Both parents incubate their egg for between 36 and 45 days, and then the island becomes even busier.

Latest Stories

  • Heat pumps: How do they work and how do I get one?

    A government grant to encourage people to replace their boiler with a heat pump has been extended.

  • How the Nashville grade school shooter was able to get guns legally

    The deadly shooting in a Nashville grade school that left three nine-year old students and three adult staff members dead has sparked calls in Tennessee for what's called a red-flag law, with advocates suggesting that may have prevented the attack. One was proposed in the state in 2020. That red-flag law — also known as an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) — would have, if passed, allowed for the temporary confiscation of guns from individuals who are considered to be of immediate risk to the

  • Net zero is a Trojan horse for the total destruction of Western society

    I love my electric car, dear reader, I really do. The driving experience is revolutionary, the acceleration mind-blowing and there are no nasty exhaust fumes or engine noise. After almost three years, I’m not going back: it is far superior, for my purposes, to a petrol-powered vehicle.

  • 'Nature gave us a lifeline': Southern California refills largest reservoir in dramatic fashion

    Diamond Valley Lake — a backbone of the region's water storage system — should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.

  • First cheetah cubs born in India since extinction 70 years ago

    The four cubs are the first to be born in the country since the big cat was declared extinct there.

  • Human remains found by diver in Lake Mead identified as 1974 drowning victim

    Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

  • Atka the moose — orphaned at 6 days old — steps into new life after surgery, zoo says

    Atka joined the Colorado zoo at 8 weeks old, officials said.

  • Choose your adventure, Ontario: 20-40 cm of snow, or 20-40 mm of rain?

    A significant storm rolling into Ontario will create a sharp divide between abundant winter to the north and a dismal, wind-driven rain to the south.

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.

  • Tale of two seasons means Ontario sees stormy conclusion to March

    Final days of March in Ontario to feature a rapid change in weather, followed by a soggy and windy finale. Everything is on the table, so be sure to plan ahead

  • Twin Amur leopards, the world's most endangered big cat species, born at San Diego Zoo

    The Amur leopard twins' mother, Satka, gave birth to the cubs – the third set of Amur leopard twins to be born at the San Diego Zoo.

  • ‘Felt that earthquake in my sleep.’ Cluster of quakes rattles Northern California awake

    More than 2,100 people from as far away as Concord and Santa Cruz reported feeling the tremor.

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • Logging near streams in B.C. Interior is warming water and threatening coho salmon: study

    Decades of logging activities near rivers in B.C.'s Interior are driving up the temperatures of coho salmon habitats and threatening the species' survival, according to a new study. The study by Simon Fraser University and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), published last month in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, looked into 28 tributaries of the North Thompson River watershed from Kamloops to Valemount. It found the more extensive the logging activities near headwater str

  • Today's weather news: Snow records in California; tornado danger later this week in central US

    Heavy snow and fierce winds were making their way across the West on Wednesday, moving from California to Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

  • Police rescue dog from river

    TCSO Deputy Saves Dog Stuck in Tule River as They Deliver Blankets, and Supplies to Homeless Before the Rain Around 2 p.m. today, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office HEART Unit went to the homeless encampments along the Tule River to inform them about the flooding and incoming rain this week. They offered resource referrals and shelter locations and handed out blankets. While at an encampment, deputies heard a dog yelping. They walked over to the river and noticed a dog had fallen in. TCSO Corporal Florence Cotton rescued the dog and brought it to shore. The dog was not hurt and was given back to the owner. Thank you, Corporal Cotton! Video credit Tulare County Sheriff's Office

  • Florida sees fewer manatee starvation deaths as feeding ends

    The effort to feed thousands of pounds of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida officially ended for the winter season Wednesday, as deaths of the marine mammals appear to be slowing despite the long-term threat of pollution to their main food source, seagrass. It was the second year of the experimental feeding program that was launched because of the deaths of at least 1,100 manatees in 2021, which was by far the most ever recorded. All told, more than 2,000 manatees have died mostly of starvation from January 2021 through March 10 of this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

  • Snow squall advisories, warnings in effect for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    A cold front passing through eastern Ontario and western Quebec will bring a burst of heavy, wet snow that's expected to last into Wednesday evening. Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for much of southwestern Quebec, while eastern Ontario is currently under a winter weather travel advisory. According to Environment Canada, snow squall warnings are issued when "brief by intense bursts" of heavy snow produce near zero visibility conditions. Periods of heavy snow are forecast in Quebe

  • Greenland ice sheet which could raise sea level by 7m ‘nears point of no return’

    The Greenland Ice Sheet covers 660,200 square miles in the Arctic - and if it melts completely, would raise global sea level by 23 feet.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.