Skipping Prime Day? Scoop Target deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, fire pits and more

James Aitchison and Anna Lane, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, TVs and more.
Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, TVs and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 but Target's competing online-only Target Deal Days event has been going since Monday, July 11. The savings are certainly rivaling the Prime Day deals and will run until the end of today, July 13. If Prime Day isn't for you, we rounded up all the best discounts at Target to scoop up instead.

Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

With Target's official competing Prime Day promotions here, you don't have to wait to shop the best Target deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop all the savings today.

The best Target deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer.

  1. Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $82.99 (Save $67)

  2. Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)

  3. KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)

  4. Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)

  5. Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)

  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $80)

  7. Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $69.99 (Save $60)

  8. Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender for $289.95 (Save $160.04)

  9. Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)

  10. Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)

Updated 5:00AM EST: Looking to save? We're consistently tracking all of Target's Prime Day deals for you today, July 13. We're highlighting new deals all day long, so check back often! — Anna Lane, Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV deals at Target

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.

Get a head start on Prime Day with these early Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, TCL and more.
Get a head start on Prime Day with these early Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, TCL and more.

Kitchen and cooking deals at Target

Cook up a storm with Target Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers.

Target Prime Day deals include discounts on Kitchen Aid and Instant Pot.
Target Prime Day deals include discounts on Kitchen Aid and Instant Pot.

Outdoor furniture deals at Target

Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Save big this summer with Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.
Save big this summer with Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Home Deals at Target

Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for hosting guests this summer for an incredible price at Target.

Shop the best Prime Day home deals available today at Target.
Shop the best Prime Day home deals available today at Target.

Tech deals at Target

Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.

Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops.
Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops.

Toy and game deals at Target

Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.

Shop the best Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns&nbsp;and board games for your little ones.
Shop the best Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games for your little ones.

Cleaning deals at Target

Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.

Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target.
Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target.

Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target

Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.

Shop discounts on Bowflex, ARC and more today at Target.
Shop discounts on Bowflex, ARC and more today at Target.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Target is offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.

When are Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that runs for three days from Monday, July 11 through today, July 13. In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will run from yesterday, July 12 to today, July 13. Target Deal Days will feature massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. In the lead-up to the sales event Target will offer Deal of the Day promotions each day.

What are the best Prime Day and Deal Days deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.

Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop Prime Day deals at Target

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target sale: Shop Amazon Prime Day-level deals at Target right now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Get an Amazon Fire TV for a huge discount during Amazon Prime Day

    Treat yourself to a sleek new TV this Prime Day. Score a major Prime Day TV deal Amazon Fire TVs and models from Samsung and LG.

  • Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG Toshiba and more

    Thinking about upgrading to an OLED? There’s only one day left to nab these savings

  • The 9 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals right now, including all-time low prices on Samsung and Sony displays

    If you're looking to upgrade your TV, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop. Here are the best TV deals available now, including OLED models.

  • These 40+ Lowe’s deals rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, Whirlpool, LG, and more

    Get your home shopping done without draining your wallet by checking out these Prime Day-level deals on home essentials at Lowe's.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o