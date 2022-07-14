Get last minute Target Prime Day deals on TVs, Apple Watches and more

James Aitchison and Anna Lane, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on AirPods, vacuums, TVs, headphones and more.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 but Target's competing online-only Target Deal Days event has been going since Monday, July 11. That means that there are only a few hours left to take advantage of the savings—these Target Prime Day deals will end today, July 13. If Prime Day isn't for you, we rounded up all the best discounts at Target to scoop up instead.

Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target

Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

Amazon Prime Day ends soon: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and mor

Don't wait to shop Target's competing Prime Day deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop of savings before the end of the day.

The best Target deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer.

  1. Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $82.99 (Save $67)

  2. Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)

  3. KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)

  4. Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)

  5. Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)

  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $80)

  7. Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $69.99 (Save $60)

  8. Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender for $289.95 (Save $160.04)

  9. Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)

  10. Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)

Updated 8:50PM EST: Looking to save? We're consistently tracking all of Target's Prime Day deals for you today, July 13. We're highlighting new deals all day long, so check back often! — Anna Lane, Reviewed

TV deals at Target

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.

Get a head start on Prime Day with these early Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, TCL and more.
Kitchen and cooking deals at Target

Cook up a storm with Target Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers.

Target Prime Day deals include discounts on Kitchen Aid, Ninja and Instant Pot.
Outdoor furniture deals at Target

Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Save big this summer with Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.
Home Deals at Target

Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for hosting guests this summer for an incredible price at Target.

Shop the best Prime Day home deals at Target.
Tech deals at Target

Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.

Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops.
Toy and game deals at Target

Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.

Shop the best Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns&nbsp;and board games for your little ones.
Cleaning deals at Target

Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.

Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target.
Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target

Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.

Save on exercise bikes and massagers during Target's Prime Day sale.
Baby gear deals at Target

Stock up on popular baby gear with Target's deals on car seats, strollers and more.

Score deals on baby gear at Target's Prime Day sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amazon Prime Day deal: AirPods are down to their lowest price

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Target is offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.

When are Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that runs for three days from Monday, July 11 through today, July 13. In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will run from yesterday, July 12 to today, July 13. Target Deal Days will feature massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. In the lead-up to the sales event Target will offer Deal of the Day promotions each day.

What are the best Prime Day and Deal Days deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.

Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop Prime Day deals at Target

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target sale: Shop Amazon Prime Day-level deals at Target right now

