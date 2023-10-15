Skipper Farrell steers England past Fiji into World Cup semi-finals

England captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points on Sunday afternoon as his side beat Fiji 30-24 to advance to the rugby union World Cup semi-finals for the second successive tournament.

England appeared to be in control when they extended their 21-10 half-time lead to 24-10 following a Farrell penalty 12 minutes into the second-half.

But Fiji stormed back. Peni Ravai scored in the 65th minute and Vilimoni Botitu added another two minutes later to level the match.

Farrell's drop goal after 72 minutes restored the advantage and he kicked another penalty with four minutes remaining to force Fiji into seeking a converted try.

They pulled out a sustained phase of attack but England held firm.

Tough

"They’re a tough, tough team who can turn it on the blink of an eye," said Farrell who was deemed player-of-the-match.

"I thought we started the game really well," he added.

"We always knew Fiji would have some good patches and they certainly did. To get through to the semi-finals is a big step forward. We know we’ve got plenty of work to do."

England will start as underdogs against France or South Africa next Saturday at the Stade de France.

"Immense credit to the players," said England head coach Steve Borthwick. "This team was written off. It was said we had no chance of getting out of the pool.

"Now we have a chance in a semi-final in Paris. And I’m sure we’ll be written off again. But these players rise to the occasion."



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Fiji edge past Georgia to move closer to last eight at World Cup

Wales survive Fiji's double onslaught in World Cup opener