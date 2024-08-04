New skipper Cameron looks to instil 'winning mentality'

Kyle Cameron aims to provide a "fresh outlook" as St Johnstone captain after admitting he was surprised to be handed the armband following his loan arrival from Notts County this summer.

The defender, 27, will lead Saints out on his Premiership debut when Craig Levein's side host Aberdeen on Monday night.

"It [the captaincy] was something the manager sort of sprung on me when I turned up here on the Friday before the Arbroath game," he said.

"So it was a welcome surprise and a nice pat on the back and a bit of confidence shown from the management team, which I appreciate.

"Of course it's a challenge, and it can always be difficult because you have a lot of senior lads in there who may not take it rather well, but everyone was pretty spot-on with me and helped me out when I've needed some guidance.

"It's just something I'm really looking forward to and hopefully I can give a bit of a fresh outlook and try to lead without having the last couple of seasons of doom and gloom that's been around. We can start with a fresh mentality and hopefully I can push that.

"I hope I can bring a positive mindset and try and help build a winning mentality within the squad."