Skip the services: 20 stopovers off British motorways and A roads

1 The Meikleour Arms, Meikleour, Perthshire

A9, 16 mins from Stanley junction

The pretty village of Meikleour is a convenient stop on the journey between Inverness and Edinburgh. Much of the food at the Meikleour Arms comes from the estate – vegetables grown in the walled garden, venison from the nearby forest – and scallops are collected by hand on the west coast. The village is famous for the Meikleour Beech Hedge, officially the tallest and longest on Earth, so have a look if you’re stopping.

M90, 4 mins from junction 8

The scenery, with views over Loch Leven, makes a diversion here worthwhile. Set on a family-run farm, the Larder has a food hall stocked with local cheese and other products, an artisan bakery, an ice-cream bar and the family-friendly Larder cafe. Families can stretch legs on the heritage trail. If time is short, the Greenhouse cafe offers takeaways.

3 Tebay Services, Orton, Cumbria

M6, just north of junction 38

Surrounded by the Cumbrian hills, family-owned Tebay is a showcase for good motorway services. There’s a farm shop stacked with local produce and the Kitchen serves home-cooked food and freshly squeezed juice, with a barbecue on the terrace on sunny days – there are new outdoor seating areas to help with social distancing. Kids can make use of the play area and watch the ducks on the pond.

4 Low Sizergh Barn, Cumbria

M6, 7 mins from junction 36

A cafe, farm shop and gift gallery are housed in this 17th-century barn on the edge of the Lake District, with tables in the grassy courtyard. Take a break from the car with a stroll on a trail around the pond, ancient woodland and fields, which also has “fairy doors” for little ones to spot. The cafe menu features farm-fresh dishes; kids will love the milkshakes (and watching the cows being milked). Afternoon tea is served daily.

5 Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham, Lincolnshire

M180, 9 mins from junction 4

Uncle Henry’s, a farm shop, butchery and cafe on the Ward family’s arable and pig farm, offers a welcome break on the way to Lincoln or the Humber Bridge. The cafe uses ingredients from the farm or local producers. Award-winning sausages (made from home-reared pork) feature on the breakfast menu, and homemade quiches, soups and ciabattas are lunch options, to be eaten at a table in the inner courtyard by the fountain.

6 The Bull & Swan, Stamford, Lincolnshire

A1, 2 mins from Kettering Road junction

This beautifully renovated ancient inn is a short walk from the middle of Stamford, part of the Burghley estate. Inventive comfort food includes deep-fried feta and paprika bites, and pan-seared calf’s liver with mustard mash and a red wine jus. If you’re stopping on the fly, there are scotch eggs at the bar and decent coffee.

7 Rhug Estate Organic Farm Shop, Corwen, Denbighshire

A5, at Tyn-y-cefn junction

The 12,500-acre Rhug Estate in the Dee Valley has been a bastion of organic farming and animal welfare for 20 years. The farm shop sells homegrown meat as well as products from cakes to charcuterie, with a focus on Welsh fare. Cafe Rhug has sandwiches, salads and cakes; On The Hoof serves good-quality takeaways to enjoy in the outdoor eating area; while the drive-thru coffee shop (which also offers some food) is an inspired idea. Those with time to spare can do a farm walk, with a choice of two trails.

8 Wright’s Food Emporium, Carmarthenshire

A40, 7 mins from Porthyrhyd junction

Wright’s Food Emporium, in a former village pub, is a much-loved foodie hub with shop and cafe/deli – and there are rooms too. The shop is currently closed (except for click and collect) but there’s plenty of space to eat outside, as well as some indoor dining, with menus featuring dishes such as mutton curry with flatbreads or chicken cooked in cider. Booking is essential as numbers are controlled.

9 The Farm, Snitterfield, Warwickshire

A46, 1 min from Snitterfield junction

Foodies passing through Shakespeare country shouldn’t miss the chance to visit The Farm. The market garden supplies the cafe, Nourish, with wholesome, flavourful produce – much of it organic. It’s now open for takeaway (sourdough pizzas are popular) and pre-ordered picnics. The shop is a treasure trove of goodies from local artisans and growers, with everything from homemade cakes to speciality cheeses.

