Skip The Massage & Gift Mom A Theragun While It’s On Sale

In a world full of unknowns (spring weather, my menstrual cycle, etc.), there is one thing I know for certain: Moms like massages. As the daughter of an unusually active mother — the triathlon, marathon, and Ironman-completing kind — I’ve learned about the advantages massages provide that extend far beyond 30 minutes of relaxation. This brings me to the timely sale on Therabody’s game-changing percussive therapy devices. The brand’s best-selling Theragun technology uses targeted vibration frequencies and amplitudes to help loosen tight muscles, earning such purported benefits as tension release, pain alleviation, and faster fitness recovery as well as the coveted title of “portable masseuse.” Therabody’s percussion devices are pre-vetted to please: One reviewer claimed the Theragun “reduced my dependence upon massage therapists,” and an actual massage therapist has attested that “this massager is the best and really gets into the muscles knots and pressure points.” Instead of dropping $100+ on a one-off spa session this Mother’s Day, make a longer-term play with savings up to $100 on a gift she can use every day. Below, find the four Theragun devices you can currently score a deal on — including some quick-hit info on which moms they’re best suited for, 4.5-and-up-only ratings, and real reviewer praise. (My mom’s favorite? The Theragun Mini: it’s small but mighty, arguably the cutest device design, and she takes it with her everywhere.)



It’s worth noting that, while the percussive technology is the same across each device, there are added bells n’ whistles that vary as you go up in price such as size, design, motor power, sound, and added attachments.

Best For: Moms Who Carry Everything In Their Purse



The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 274 reviews



What Reviewers Say: “My wife and I and our entire family are LOVING the Mini!!! We each can massage our own muscles, even hard-to-reach places like our back and even the back of our legs, so thankful!!! Loving it more and more each day, it was the perfect Mother’s Day gift!!” – Taylor E, Therabody Reviewer

Best For: Moms With Achey Muscles



The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 206 reviews



What Reviewers Say: “Absolutely loved it. I have chronic muscle issues (from working out and of course, d/t aging process), and need a massage regularly. I have piriformis syndrome (reverse of sciatica), meaning I can’t stand too long or it will hurt from the glutes all the way down to the calf. This machine tenderizes me and relieves my pain. It’s like having a personal massager.” – Zenaida M, Therabody Reviewer

Best For: High-Maintenance Moms



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 295 reviews



What Reviewers Say: “I had never used a massage device before and wasn’t really looking to, but when I discovered the Theragun it completely changed my attitude and opinion of aided massage. The Theragun is such a highly crafted piece of equipment and its effectiveness is quite amazing. I love it for self-care and helps save your thumbs when working on trigger points etc. I absolutely love it and the science behind the product. Highly recommend it to anyone thinking about it.” – Therabody Reviewer

Best For: Moms Who Want Professional Support



The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 188 reviews



What Reviewers Say: “After suffering from migraines for over 40 years I am always looking for something to help. I have been very pleased with the results of this product. Being able to target the muscles in my back and neck have brought immediate relief and in some instances completely stopping one from happening.” – Minci B, Therabody Reviewer

While Therabody’s newest debut, the TheraFace PRO, isn’t part of the promo, check out our Beauty & Wellness writer’s full review here as the best gift for moms with TMJ or a passion for gua sha.

