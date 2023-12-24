Skip The Dough And Make Simple Marshmallow Cookies

Big yummy pile of marshmallows - Tacojim/Getty Images

Every holiday, there are those among us who look forward to festive cookie swap parties. Our friends' impeccably iced and sugar-coiffed cookies get scooped up fast and furiously, leaving mere crumbs that honestly still look pretty scrumptious. And then, there are the rest of us. We love seeing friends, sure, but the cookies? Let's just say our little treats have been known to get discreetly left behind.

If you can relate to that latter anecdote, this may be your year for redemption. The time has come for our tired, our poor, our huddled masses of yearning cookie dough to finally pass the cookie exchange test. That redemption comes in the shape of a marshmallow.

Do you know how marshmallows are made? They're whipped and mixed with emulsifiers and sweeteners, which means they can take a bit of baking. There are plenty of ways to turn these pillowy treats into crunchy-chewy cookies — TikTok user @thewaytocake's strategy involves baking big marshmallows for a bit, pressing nuts into the center, baking them again, and dusting powdered sugar atop them all when they're done. If you want something more bite-size, apply that same long, slow, in-and-out baking process to a few mini marshmallows for a little cookie that's light, airy, and crisp.

The best part? No dough is needed. In fact, to the untrained eye and depending on your penchant for chic sprinkles, your tray of treats can look deceptively like you made some meringue-like cookies.

Here's How Marshmallow Cookies Can Save Your Next Cookie Swap

Marshmallow cookies with various toppings - myroseglass / TikTok

While our friends scramble to pick the best cookie recipe of the season so they can show off at upcoming parties, we can grab a simple bag of marshmallows and still see our cookies disappear fastest at the next cookie exchange. Any marshmallow size will work, so long as the shapes are consistent — fortunately, most commercially-made marshmallows fit the bill, and we can thank one Alex Doumak for that. Doumak's technique of running marshmallow ingredients through cylinders in 1948 is how we can count on the product to come in pieces that are the same size and shape every time. That's important when it comes to transforming this s'more staple into a cookie. Nobody becomes the best baker on the block with a plate of inconsistently sized cookies. The best way to bring unique flair to these treats is in the toppings. TikTok user @myroseglass adds everything from Oreos to orange slices after initially popping large marshmallows into the oven to slow bake until they balloon.

They even go so far as to call their cookies "marshmallow meringue," a bold move since actual meringue cookies are a bit tougher to pull off. Take the marshmallow shortcut and let this be the year that you actually look forward to cookie swap season. Just avoid the one biggest marshmallow mistake you can make when working with these gelatin-infused gems by steering clear of the stale marshmallows you find in your cupboard. Buy fresh!

Read the original article on Mashed.