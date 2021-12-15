Skip Christmas cookies this year and try this incredible edible cookie dough

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christmas cookies may be a tradition, but sometimes you need to make way for new traditions. How many gingerbread cookies and overly frosted sugar cookies can you really eat anyways? This year, skip the baking and just go straight for the dough.

Doughp makes edible cookie dough with simple ingredients (and it ships straight to your door). The dough doesn’t contain any eggs or added preservatives and the flour is heat-treated, making it safe to ingest raw. You can eat it straight out of the carton!

However, if you or your family is a little more old-fashioned, you can bake this cookie dough as well. Keep it in the fridge for up to 45 days or up to one year in the freezer.

But, once you open up a carton, you’ll probably finish it pretty fast. Doughp released incredibly delicious limited-edition flavors for the holiday season, including:

Santa’s Doughp (a blend of holiday sprinkles and deconstructed milk and cookies)

Rudolph’s Reindough (chocolate with cayenne, Red Hots and mini marshmallows, like spiced hot cocoa)

Naughty & Nice (toffee cookie dough with pretzel pieces and dark chocolate chunks)

The brand also collaborated with Cravings by Chrissy Teigen to create the limited-edition Chrissy Pie flavor. It’s a sweet potato streusel pie cookie dough packed with candied pecans and cookie “pie crust” pieces.

You can get all of the flavors in Doughp’s Ho Ho Holiday Cookie Dough Gift Pack, which is currently 20% off. In fact, right now, you can get 20% off select cookie dough gift packs like this one, no promo code required. However, you can also build your own pack with a few holiday flavors and a few of the brand’s other best sellers if you’d like.

Seriously, all signs say to skip the oven and get your spoon ready to scoop cookie dough straight into your mouth.

