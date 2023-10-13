Skip These 7 Design Trends if You Want To Clean Less Often, Design Experts Say

We love these styles, but we’ll admit they’re not the easiest to maintain.

Experimenting with trends can be so much fun—figuring out how to effortlessly layer new pieces into your space is part of the joy of decorating! What isn’t fun is the realization that your carefully selected decor is actually kind of a pain to clean and maintain, and this is a moment so many decorators on public platforms fail to share with their followers. So, we asked a few designers to keep it real with us and let us know what trends we should avoid if we don’t want to spend more time cleaning. Read on to learn which furniture pieces should have “buyer beware” tags.

Acrylic Anything

The iconic ghost chair is everywhere. People love integrating it, and other clear acrylic pieces like coffee tables and end tables, into small spaces because it helps rooms feel way more spacious. It’s pretty much invisible so it doesn’t clutter up a room visually. However, designer Kristina Phillips of Kristina Phillips Interior Design says, “This mid-century-inspired material can be beautiful, if maintained properly. Certain cleaning agents, including those that have ammonia, will cause it to yellow, along with direct exposure to sunlight.” Plus, these clear pieces will showcase all of the fingerprints and smudges.

Fluted Furniture

Fluting is a huge trend right now, and we totally get why—it adds a ton of texture to a room and it’s a detail that helps furniture feel extra-special and custom (even if it’s not). The issue with fluting, especially when there are lots of super-thin grooves, is that dust settles in those grooves quickly, and it’s glaringly obvious when it does, especially on dark wood tones. And instead of passing a wipe like you would on a smooth surface, you’ll need to get into each individual ridge to really get rid of the dirt. An alternative that many people find easier is to run a vacuum with the brush attachment over the ripples. (The brush will help lift up the dust.)

Cabinet Doors with Glass Panels

Kitchen cabinets with glass panels are gorgeous—they look so classic and elegant, and they’re a notch better than open shelving because they at least protect your dishware from dust while still allowing you to show them off. However, you still run into the same problem you have with open shelving: You need to be able to maintain those cabinets if you want to show off your goods! The other issue is you’ll have to dust and clean those glass panels more often than a traditional cabinet front. It’s very hard not to notice a layer of dust forming on crystal-clear glass, unfortunately. Designer Emilie Munroe of Studio Munroe says, “If a client desires glass panels, we alway suggest fluted or frosted glass in order to eliminate the time required to curate the interior contents. All the style of glass without the work of constant tidying.” Smart!

Bouclé Sofas and Chairs

Bouclé is a beautiful material, and the nubby texture boosts the cozy vibes in a space. However, the high-pile loops of the fabric are highly susceptible to dirt and dyes from denim, especially when it’s cream-colored (which most bouclé goods are). Basically, in a few short months, your pants will likely rub off on your bouclé stool or sofa, and it’ll just look dingy. You can buy a performance version of bouclé that can withstand high rub counts, but it’s pricey. If that’s not an option, it’s important to stay on top of spot-treating anything as soon as you see it. Dabbing stains with a mixture of water and a few drops of stain remover should help, just don’t rub too hard or you’ll mess with the fabric’s texture.



Painted Wood Floors

We were a little caught off guard by this one when Phillips mentioned this one. It’s something all over social media that’s touted as a cool DIY project that can dramatically change the vibes of a room. You’ll see fun checkerboard patterns, stripes, and even polka dots painted onto hardwood, but Phillips cautions anyone ready to pick up a brush and says, “Painted wooden floors can be a challenge to keep looking crisp, as frequent cleaning and dog’s nails can cause chips, scratches, and dulling.” So maybe don’t try this trend in a high-traffic zone if you don’t want to constantly pick up paint flakes.

Natural Fibers

Wicker and caning made of natural fibers like rattan are also quite a challenge to maintain, and it’s because the weave is so porous. Dust and dirt accumulates in the cracks and crevices of the dried grass structure. When you try to wipe it clean with a cloth, you're probably not grabbing all the dirt. Instead, try the vacuum tip we mentioned earlier for fluting—the brush will pull up debris but try not to be rough or you’ll pull up the fibers!

Shag Rugs

A shag rug is very on trend with the '70s aesthetic we’re seeing right now all over design. While it is funky-fresh, it’s not exactly… fresh. Those high-pile fibers in the rug camouflage all kinds of particles. It’s pretty easy for things to get trapped in a shag rug, and if you’re not regularly vacuuming it, it becomes a haven for crumbs, pet hair, dirt, dust—any and all cooties you can think of. On top of cleaning it regularly with your vacuum (at least once a week), we suggest doing so with a strategy in mind: Hoover your furry floor covering in a clockwise direction, then go counterclockwise. Then repeat. This will ensure you’re shifting all the strands around so you can really get in there.



Read the original article on Real Simple.