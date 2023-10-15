You Can Use The Skins From Sweet Potatoes To Make Vegan Bacon

sweet potatoes and peeled skin - page frederique/Shutterstock

Adopting a vegan diet can be a choice that one makes for a variety of reasons, from health restrictions to lifestyle preferences. Whatever the motive may be, many vegans still crave the meatier menu items out there and struggle to find adequate replacements. As such, we would like to offer one clever substitute that is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. With the right preparation, roasted sweet potato skins can be a convenient and flavorful version of vegan bacon.

If you've ever baked a sweet potato, you may know that the skin of this tuber has a lot of culinary potential. Sweet potato skins are loaded with fiber that gives them a lot of substance, along with the perfect amount of sugar which helps when it comes to caramelization. As a result, when roasted, the skin becomes irresistibly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. With a texture that easily mimics the dish it is substituting, all these skins need is a little umami and a few other seasonings to transform their flavor into something that adds the punch of bacon to vegan dishes.

How To Make Sweet Potato Bacon

peeling a sweet potato - Marc Bruxelle/Getty Images

To begin, peel a sweet potato by removing the skin in long, continuous vertical strips. If you are able to plan ahead, this method is a great way to be sustainable and use up the peelings from another recipe that uses sweet potato flesh. Next, place the strips of potato skin on a baking sheet and brush liberally with both coconut aminos and liquid smoke. Both ingredients are pretty widely available in grocery stores, as well as online. The coconut aminos will introduce a deep, savory flavor with just a touch of sweetness, while the liquid smoke will give the skins a flavor reminiscent of smoked meat. From there, simply season as you would your favorite bacon and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes or until crispy.

Seasoning really helps sell the illusion here, as does serving the skins in the appropriate context. Try a sprinkling of rosemary and some fresh garlic for an extra savory dining experience, or brush on maple syrup and brown sugar for a sweet breakfast-time treat. Serve alongside fluffy pancakes and hot scrambled tofu, or layer the strips into a sandwich stacked with lettuce and tomato for a vegan take on a BLT.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.