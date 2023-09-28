Skins-style teen drama Tell Me Everything returning to ITV for season 2

ITV

ITV has confirmed that teen drama Tell Me Everything will be returning for a second season.

The Skins-style series, which debuted its first season last year, follows 16-year-old Jonny (Eden H Davies) as he struggles to navigate life and his mental health after an unspeakable tragedy.

Davies will reprise the role for season two, where we learn that Jonny and his family have relocated to Hitchin for a fresh start.

ITV

Related: Skins star Kaya Scodelario shares sweet cast reunion picture

While continuing his journey of recovery, Jonny begins to make friends with some of the other students at his new college – Naisha (Our Girl's Nethra Tilakumara), Dylan (Boiling Point's George Hawkins), Ella (Doctor Who's Sophie Ablett) and Bex (Everything I Know About Love's Daisy Jacob).

Although Naisha is newly single and claims to be content with this, she struggles with being the third wheel to best mate Dylan and his boyfriend Tommy.

Meanwhile, Dylan is now living with Naisha and her family after spending several years in care, but he hates feeling like a charity case.

Ella is described as an "impulsive" teen who "often puts herself in dangerous situations," while Bex is also new to the college and is uncertain of herself around this new group.

ITV

Tell Me Everything season two is currently in production and is expected to air on ITV2 and ITVX sometime next year.



"Returning to the world of Tell Me Everything for series 2 feels utterly surreal. The show is so close to my heart – I hope audiences will connect with the characters at the heart of this story, and take some comfort in knowing they are not alone, even when going through the toughest of times," the show's screenwriter, Mark O'Sullivan, said of the renewal.

ITVX drama commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones added: "We're delighted to be bringing back Tell Me Everything to screens next year and exploring more adventures in navigating what it's like to grow up in Britain in the 2020's.

Story continues

"It's great to be working with Noho and the team again on what promises to be a brilliant series for the ITV and ITVX audiences."

Tell Me Everything airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like