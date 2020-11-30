Skincell Pro: How Does It Remove Mole and Skin Tag? In-Depth Analysis

Skincell Pro
·17 min read

Skincell Pro is a powerful serum made from natural ingredients. With just a few drops applied to a blemish, the serum works to penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag.

Skincell Pro - Mole and Skin Tag Corrector Serum

Skincell Pro is a powerful serum made from natural ingredients. With just a few drops applied to a blemish, the serum works to penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag.
Skincell Pro is a powerful serum made from natural ingredients. With just a few drops applied to a blemish, the serum works to penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag.
Skincell Pro is a powerful serum made from natural ingredients. With just a few drops applied to a blemish, the serum works to penetrate to the root of a mole or skin tag.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can you get rid of skin tags and moles overnight safely? These days, people are turning to Skincell Pro, a highly concentrated skin serum that is designed to absorb into the skin and eliminate the tag within 8 hours of its application. Does Skincell Pro work? We will know what the dermatologists have to say about it.

According to Dr. Waldman, the instructor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, skin serums deliver better results than other skin products and are also much more effective in addressing common skin problems. [Source]. But, are there any side effects when using skin tag corrector serum? This Skincell Pro review research will analyze the ingredients' clinically proven benefits in treating unwanted moles and odd skin pigmentation.

=>Visit Now Official Website Of Skincell Pro

What is Skincell Pro?

Skincell Pro is a highly-concentrated liquid skin serum that helps to remove dead tissues from the skin and skin tags or moles effectively. According to the official website, the serum offers the best, safest, and most painless way to eliminate skin moles and tags overnight. The formula of the serum comprises of natural ingredients such as Native herbal plant and mineral that nourishes and heals the skin naturally.

In a nutshell, it is a skin tag corrector serum. Note that Skincell Pro is a skin serum and unlike moisturizing products, you only need a few drops of it. But what is Skincell Pro made of? Let’s get to know about the ingredients used in it.

Skincell Pro Ingredients

In this section, you’ll know what ingredients are in Skincell Pro and what it is made with. The active ingredients used in the serum are Sanguinaria Candanesis, a herbal plant popular among North American territories, and Zincum Muriaticum, a mineral that comes with skin healing benefits. It is a liquid serum in the highest concentration of active ingredients that effectively removes skin tags and moles.

Sanguinaria Canadensis, the Skincell Pro formula's chief ingredient, has been used for centuries in treating skin problems such as moles and tag marks. The most current clinical trial on it states several benefits of the therapeutic and topical application of S.Candadensis. [Source]. It stimulates the white blood cells underneath the skin, which in turn removes the skin tags naturally.

Zincum Muriaticum comes with rich antioxidant properties. It is a mineral that helps in healing the dead skin cells and removing the marks effectively. The chemical composition of the mineral eliminates bacteria and nourishes the skin from the inside.

Before selecting Skincell Pro Serum, you must check and go through the ingredient list. It is because you never know if you may have allergic triggers. The ingredient list as per the bottle’s label is as followed by Skincell Pro website-

  • Distilled Water

  • Sanguinaria Candanesis extract

  • Zincum Muriaticum

  • Essential Leaf Oil

  • Glycerin

  • Salicylic Acid

Skincell Pro How To Use?

It is a liquid serum that provides a blast of nutrients when applied to the skin. Note that only a few drops are enough for eliminating the skin tag, warts, or moles effectively. Each bottle comes with a dropper, which you take a few drops on a cotton pad or clean fingertips and then apply on the area of your skin. Skincell Pro active ingredients take action as soon as you use it.

The first step of using Skincell Pro is to clean the area of your skin. After cleaning your skin, please take a few drops and apply it directly to the area. Let it absorb properly. There is no need to use any moisturizer after using the serum. But to accelerate the healing properties, you may also use a Neosporin type product or Skincell Pro’s Skin Repair Cream. For visual help and support, you can check out the Skincell Pro website.

Skincell Pro Does It Work?

Does Skincell Pro really work? Skincell Pro wart remover serum has been on the market since 2013, and till now, the consumer reports and feedbacks are positive. According to Skincell Pro independent reviews, you can expect results within 7-8 hours of the application. You can also use a Neosporin type product to amplify its healing properties. When used correctly, Skincell Pro does the job of eliminating skin tags or moles effectively. Upon reading several of the Skincell Pro reviews and customer testimonials, we found that the serum also removes the age spots and is best in removing blemish marks from the skin.

Skincell Pro Complaints and Consumer Ratings

93% of the customers say that Skincell Pro work in eliminating skin tags, moles, and skin blemishes. If there have to be any Skincell Pro negative reviews then the only complaints are regarding knockoffs and dupe products. Few of the customers who bought the so-called Skincell Pro Walmart product became the victim of counterfeit. Please be aware of this. If you are still unsure where to find Skincell Pro please visit the company’s website or simply jump to the bottom section of this article.

Are there any Skincell Pro side effects? The only caveat when using the serum is if you have any allergic trigger or reaction to its ingredients. In this case, we have already shared the ingredient lists of it. It is also best to use the Skincell Pro independently and not to combine it with other acid-containing skin products. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding please consult with your doctor before using it.

Skincell Pro Customer Reviews

Here we share with you three of the best Skincell Pro reviews from the official website-

  • “My wife bought few bottles of Skincell Pro as she read good reviews and it was also available online affordably. I honestly didn’t care much about my moles but I knew she don’t like my little mole when I kissed her. So, yes at times I wanted that little stuff to go away from my face and I am glad that I tried one of the bottles from my wife’s cabinet. All it took was a week now I feel better and truly lot more handsome. I greatly recommend the serum for anyone who wants to remove the unsightly marks such as skin moles and skin tags safely and effectively.” Jonathon, 43.

  • “Skin tags can not only be unpleasant to look but also bothersome in several cases. Take for instance my case. I used to have a large and obnoxious mole right above my ears. And, every time I brushed my hair it would create a problem that annoyed me greatly. So, I bought the bottle online, applied it by following the Skincell Pro instructions and goodness the growth started to become smaller within the third day. It helped ease my pain when brushing my hair and also removed the scab mark efficiently. Now brushing my hair is no more a pain indeed and thanks to Skincell Pro for this!” Sarah Elline, 33.

  • “I am a beauty vlogger and found Skincell Pro with amazing reviews and customer testimonials. The fact that I could order free trial bottle allured me and I am glad that I tried. I used to think that the only option for removing the skin tags on my chin is either laser therapy or surgery. But, Skincell Pro changed my view completely. It is the safest option that gets the job done effectively and I recommend this to anyone who wants to look and feel great.” Marzia Georges, 29.

=>Check More Reviews On Official Website! Visit Now & Check Your Amazing Offers!!

Skincell Pro Where To Buy?

You may consider looking for Skincell Pro on several eCommerce sites such as Amazon or eBay, but there is no authenticity. Skincell Pro eBay products are also not the original ones and are basically from resellers. Is it available on Amazon? No Skincell Pro amazon stock is currently not available. However, you may find a similar product known as Skincell Pro Extreme on Amazon. So, where should you buy it from? The only place we recommend is to buy it from the Skincell Pro official website.

Skincell Pro website is the only place from where you can buy it risk-free. Skincell Pro official site has a global shipment policy, and hence you can get it anywhere from the world. Is it available in stores? No, the serum is not for sale in-stores, and it will also be a waste of time if you are hunting for Skincell Pro Walgreens. Health care clinics may offer you to snip off the skin tag, which can be very painful indeed.

Skincell Pro Price, Free Trial Offer & Getting the Best Deal

Currently, you can select any of the three packs of Skincell Pro from the official website. One bottle costs $49.00 approximately. On the other hand, the Tier-2 package comes with two bottles and one free Skincell Pro and costs around $33.33. The Tier-3 is the best selling package among regular users. The package comes with five bottles of Skincell Pro and costs $29.99 approximately.

It is wise to choose the five bottles because it cut the cost and can be a great Thanksgiving gift item among your beloved ones. With a special offer on the radar, now is the best time to snatch free trial offers and great discounts on your Skincell Pro serum from the official site.

Why Choose Skincell Pro?

How to remove skin tags safely? You should never get anything removed (by snipping off ) from your skin. Also, the American Academy of Dermatology does not recommend surgical removal of skin tags. [Source]. Given the facts, using a quality serum that removes dead skin cells is one of the most effective ways to remove skin tags and growths.

If you are looking for a safe and painless way to remove any unwanted skin tags and moles, you should definitely try out the Skincell Pro formula. Compared to other over-the-counter skin tag removers, it delivers a highly concentrated formulation of essential nutrients to the skin, eliminating the moles or blemish safely. Furthermore, the serum provides advanced faster actions and applying it also easy. There are also several pros and cons attached to it as per research.

Pros:

  • Eliminates skin blemishes and tags overnight

  • Formulated with 100% Clinically proven ingredients

  • No need for any skin surgery

  • Free shipping in US/UK/AU/CA/IE

  • Heals the skin

  • Improves the skin texture

  • Moisturizes the skin

  • The official website offers free-trial offers for selected countries

  • Great Money-back Guarantee

  • Transparent Skincell Pro refund policy

  • Suitable for both young males and females

  • Affordable and easy-to-use

Cons:

Skincell Pro Reviews - Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a fast and easy solution to remove skin blemishes and pesky tag marks- the Skincell Pro serum is the one you should seek. According to Skincell Pro reviews, the serum works to eliminate the dead skin cells and heal the area, leaving no trace of marks or blemish. Formulated with all-natural ingredients, the serum also helps in retaining moisture and elasticity.

At times when you want to get rid of the pesky skin tags or moles safely, a highly-acclaimed skin tag correcting serum as Skincell Pro offers the best bet indeed. We suggest you try out the free trial offer to understand its efficiency. Now that you know our opinions regarding the product. To learn more about the Skincell Pro please visit the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions On Skincell Pro

  • Is Skincell Pro a scam?

Skincell Pro is one of the most popular skin-tag corrector serum. If you have any questions regarding the serum's efficiency, you must know that it has gained immense popularity over the years. According to the Skincell Pro customer reviews, it takes only a night to effectively remove the skin tag. For complete removal of the dark patch, it may take at least 30 days.

  • Is Skincell Pro legit?

Skincell Pro is legit. Ratings based on the user's results using Skincell Pro also tell us that there is nothing to worry about regarding its legitimacy. The serum is worth the price and effect if you want to get rid of skin blemish.

  • Is Skincell Pro safe?

To understand the safety of the serum, we must know what's inside it. And as it turns out, the ingredients present in Skincell Pro is all-natural and safe as mentioned on the skin cell pro website. The serum comes with healing benefits, which is essential for the after-effects of removing a blemish or skin tag.

  • Was Skincell Pro on shark tank?

Skincell Pro has been on the market since 2013. During the initial phase of the product launch, the budding entrepreneur and the serum developer took it Shark Tank indeed. So, yes, it was featured on Shark Tank during the 2010 Season. You can watch the Skincell Pro shark tank episode from ABC.com.

  • Is Skincell Pro sold in stores?

No, you cannot get Skincell Pro in stores as it's sold exclusively on the manufacturer's official website. For more information, please read the section on where to buy Skincell Pro.

  • Is Skincell Pro for real?

Skincell Pro is an effective serum that helps in removing skin tags or blemishes effectively. The serum has been on the market since 2013. Also, over the years, the product has gained a large customer base, and hence you can find plenty of Skincell Pro customer reviews praising its efficiency.

  • Is Skincell Pro available in Canada?

Yes, Skin cell pro is available in Canada. In fact, the manufacturer has a global shipment policy for almost all parts of the world. If you have any questions or confusion on where to buy Skincell Pro in Canada, head over to the official website.

  • Does Skincell Pro actually work?

According to Skincell Pro reviews, the serum works in removing the spot marks and blemish rapidly. Using a serum is a convenient way to remove unsightly skin marks and skin tags, as per several dermatologists. The American Academy of Dermatology also agrees. As per the consumer reports, it is also one of the best skin tag and mole-corrector serum. Hence, Skincell Pro works.

  • Does Skincell Pro work on age spots?

The best bet to remove age spots is to use a highly-concentrated serum as Skincell Pro that quickly absorbs the skin. As such, Skincell Pro not only removes moles and bumps from the skin but also reduces the age spots naturally.

  • Can you buy Skincell Pro in stores?

If you search for Skincell Pro near me, you may get similar products but not the one we are reviewing. Also, we always recommend buying Skincell Pro from the official website as and this is the best option if you want to avoid counterfeits.

  • How does Skincell Pro work?

According to the Skincell Pro website its works in four steps. During the initial phase of the application, the ingredients of it start to penetrate and become effective. As the ingredients penetrate the skin, it boosts the immune response, and within 6 to 8 hours, the scab or blemish starts to heal. The third step is when the skin tag or the scab falls off naturally. Once entirely removed, the serum heals the area leaving no trace of the mole or the spot and blemish.

  • How much does Skincell Pro cost?

Skincell Pro price is very affordable, and the best part is that you can also avail free trial offer from selected countries. 1 bottle of the serum currently costs 49.00 USD while the two bottles cost USD 66.00. The two-bottle pack is a value offer because it comes with one extra free bottle as a gift.

  • How to use Skincell Pro?

Skincell Pro is a skin serum, and you can use it like any other skin serums. First, clean your face correctly and apply a small amount of Skincell Pro on the spot. Wait for few minutes to let the serum fully absorb into your skin. The labeling also carries information on how to apply Skincell Pro.

  • How safe is Skincell Pro?

All the ingredients used in Skincell Pro are natural and for GMP and FDA certified facility learn more>>. According to the skincell pro, the serum is safe to use, and also, there are no side effect reports on using it.

  • What stores sell Skincell Pro?

Unfortunately, Skincell Pro is not for sale in stores such as Walmart or Walgreens. Skincell Pro for sale is only available online, and we recommend you visit the official website for purchasing.

  • Where is Skincell Pro made?

Skincell Pro is made in the USA.

  • Where to purchase Skincell Pro?

Skincell Pro is available only online. If you want to order a Skincell Pro free trial offer, please visit the official website accordingly.

  • Where to buy Skincell Pro in Canada?

Are you wondering where can I buy Skincell Pro in Canada? The good news is that the mole corrector serum is available globally, and you can buy it anywhere from the world only from the manufacturer's website.

  • Where to buy Skincell Pro in Singapore?

As mentioned above, the official manufacturer has a global shipment policy. Based on the Skincell Pro Singapore reviews and customer testimonials, it takes a maximum of 18-20 working days to get the product in your hand.

  • Who sells Skincell Pro?

Skincell Po is the company behind the serum, and the official website sells it. Note that it is not available in-stores such as Walmart, GNC, or Walgreens.

  • Who makes Skincell Pro?

Skincell Pro is an American-made product sold globally. As per the manufacturing company, all international order takes a maximum of 5 business days.

  • Is Skincell Pro any good?

You can understand the efficiency of Skincell Pro by reading reviews from real people using it. According to the Skincell Pro reviews and customer experiences, the serum works in removing scar marks and moles effectively.

  • What is the Skincell Pro phone number?

Skincell returns can be done by contacting with the official website’s contact-us section. According to skincell pro reviews, the customer service is available 24 hours and is also very friendly.

One of the customer's reviews on the serum state that the company has a friendly customer support and an excellent refund policy. He states, "I was not satisfied with what my results and wrote a negative review on Skincell Pro. The company read my review and immediately got in touch with me. They offered me a full refund and found out that there was a problem with the bottle. They sent me a free trial bottle and I must tell that the replacement bottle actually gave me the result that I have been looking."

=>(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here To Get Skincell Pro Now With a Special Discount From Official Site!

###Disclosure by content creator### This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Business Contact: Skincell Pro Email: support@theskincell.net

Via: Story.KISSPR.com


This news has been published for the above source. Skincell Pro [ID=15502]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • Mahomes outduels Brady as Chiefs defeat slipping Buccaneers

    The Buccaneers don't look so imposing anymore.

  • Unsettled 49ers rally to hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have no idea where they'll be living, practicing or playing next week, thanks to new coronavirus restrictions issued in Santa Clara County while the team was on its flight to Los Angeles.With the latest wave of turmoil in a season rocked by injuries and disappointing results, all the defending NFC champions could control Sunday was the game in front of them — and the Niners have been in absolute control of their rivalry with the Rams for two full seasons.Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over Los Angeles that completed a sweep of their season series for the second straight year.Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September for the Niners (5-6), who stoked their flickering playoff hopes by becoming the first team to beat the Rams (7-4) at new SoFi Stadium. San Francisco forced four turnovers and committed three of its own, but eked out enough points to beat the Rams' top-ranked defence.“It was the exact type of game that we were hoping for,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We (knew) we had to run the ball and do all those things we wanted to make it a grimy-type game. When we have those three turnovers on offence, it’s very tough to win that type of game, and that’s what made it so close. But when the defence ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance.”The 49ers were taken aback by the county's decision to essentially ban practices and games in the county for the next three weeks, with Shanahan calling it “extremely disappointing.” Players and coaches fielded worried phone calls from their families on the plane.“We were in LA, and we had a game ahead of us,” said Richard Sherman, who had an interception and led the Niners with seven tackles in his first game since Week 1. “That’s all we could focus on. When we get off the field, we’ll focus on where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. We focused on the Rams.”Los Angeles went ahead early in the fourth quarter on rookie Cam Akers’ TD run set up by his own 61-yard run, but Gould hit a 44-yard field goal with 3:11 left before San Francisco stopped a clunky drive by the Rams near midfield with 2:10 to play.Fullback Kyle Juszczyk then converted a fourth-and-1 with 28 seconds to play during a 56-yard drive to set up Gould, who nailed his third field goal.Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown for San Francisco's defence, which largely dominated with big plays. The Niners forced Malcolm Brown's first fumble since 2017 before getting two interceptions and a fumble from Jared Goff, who has committed 10 turnovers in four games.“Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a rare public criticism of Goff, who is tied for second in the NFL with 14 giveaways.“We have to take better care of the football, or else I am going to keep coming up here and saying the same thing week in and week out,” McVay added. “They deserve their respect, but in a lot of respects for us, it was simple execution. Guys didn’t make plays in crunch time. We need guys to step up in certain spots.”Aaron Donald forced a fumble and Troy Hill returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Rams' top-ranked defence couldn't keep the Niners out of field goal range late. Los Angeles allowed only 135 yards in the second half, but Gould hit three field goals.Goff passed for 198 yards for the Rams, who slipped out of first place in the division after managing just 34 yards on their final two drives.“The defence played lights-out all day,” said Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who had just two catches. “What they were able to do to the Niners was incredible. As an offence, we have to capitalize on those upswings. We have to do a better job.”GETTING HEALTHYSan Francisco's hopes of a second straight Super Bowl trip have been severely damaged by injuries, but several key players returned to boost this impressive win.Along with Sherman, Raheem Mostert scored the Niners' opening touchdown in his return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle, and Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 134 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.BIG MAN TDKinlaw scored his first career TD on his first career interception in his first game back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, rumbling into the end zone after Goff was hit as he threw on the second play of the second half.INJURIES49ers: Nickel back Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. ... CB Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth quarter.Rams: LB Troy Reeder had 15 tackles in place of leading tackler Micah Kiser.UP NEXT49ers: Host the Buffalo Bills somewhere on Dec. 7, but probably not at Levi's Stadium.Rams: Visit the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Titans break tie at top of AFC South with 45-26 win over Colts

    Derrick Henry and the Titans stomped on the Colts, getting some payback for their Week 10 loss.

  • Broncos' Drew Lock apologizes for COVID 'masking slip' while Vic Fangio calls out his QBs

    Broncos coach Vic Fangio slammed Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks for putting "us in that position."

  • Tyreek Hill erupts for 203 receiving yards, 2 TDs in first quarter vs. Buccaneers

    Tyreek Hill seems unstoppable.

  • Patriots beat Cardinals on late field goal, thanks to controversial hit on Cam Newton

    A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Jaguars find first fall guy, fire GM Dave Caldwell

    The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • Bills hold off Chargers for sloppy win

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’s 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo Bills hold off the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 on Sunday.Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a TD pass.Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defence limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.Buffalo’s three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.Two plays after the Chargers regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third-and-6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry, only to have White jump in front of the ball.The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass's field goal with 3:26 remaining.The Chargers dropped to 3-8.Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards, giving him 3,016 on the season to join Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Keenan Allen.Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards.Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter.A game between two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks was instead overshadowed by defence.Charger defensive end Joey Bosa had a career-best three sacks while also recovering a fumble. Bosa increased his career total to 47 1/2 and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau.Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.The Chargers, who also scored on Josh Kelley’s one-yard plunge, were limited to two touchdowns and a field goal on five drives that crossed midfield. That included Kelley getting stopped on fourth-and-one at Buffalo’s 25 on the opening play of the fourth.The final minute featured a comedy of errors in how the Chargers mismanaged the clock. They had the ball at the Buffalo two-yard line after Herbert completed a 55-yard pass to Tyron Johnson.With no timeouts and the clock down to 25 seconds, the Chargers elected to run with Ekeler being stopped at the one-yard line. The clock ran down to six seconds before Herbert threw an incompletion. The game ended with Herbert being stopped on a keeper up the middle.The Bills were coming off their bye following a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which was decided on Kyler Murray’s 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining.Buffalo’s defence once again was unable to prevent a late-minute deep pass, with Herbert finding Johnson on a pass that deflected off the hands of safety Jordan Poyer.The Bills never trailed after Allen capped an opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo needed only four plays to march 63 yards in a drive that was aided by a 47-yard pass interference penalty against safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was attempting to cover Stefon Diggs.The Bills resorted to trickery for a second consecutive game, with Beasley getting a pitch from Allen and then lofting a 20-yard pass to wide-open rookie Gabriel Davis in the end zone early in the second quarter. It came after receiver Isaiah McKenzie completed a touchdown pass to Allen against Arizona.INJURIESChargers: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was active but did not play because of an illness. ... LB Denzel Perryman hurt his back after a going head over heels in making a diving attempt to tackle Beasley in the second quarter. ... Casey Hayward (groin) had his streak of playing 106 consecutive games end, which stood as the NFL’s longest active among cornerbacks. His streak dated to 2013, Hayward’s second season with Green Bay.Bills: None reported.ALLEN VS. HERBERTThe game was the first in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to feature quarterbacks 24 or younger entering Week 12 with a 100-plus passer rating with a minimum of eight starts. Herbert ranks first among NFL QBs 24 and younger with a 104.7 passer rating, while Allen is second at 103.2.UP NEXTChargers: Host New England on Dec. 6.Bills: Scheduled to travel to play San Francisco for prime-time game on Dec. 7, though location is uncertain after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Browns survive late scare, hold on to beat Jaguars 27-25

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he inexplicably missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth. Mayfield’s worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably should have kicked the field goal and gone up two scores. Instead, Jacksonville ended up with a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. That's because Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took an extra point off the board in the third quarter and attempted a 2-point conversion following an offside penalty. Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, overthrew Keelan Cole on that one. Glennon failed again late for a conversion as his throw sailed out of the end zone. The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years. Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, giving the Browns some much-needed balance for the first time in weeks. He threw for 122, 132 and 204 yards the last three outings while dealing with howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain in Cleveland. It was 73 degrees and overcast in Jacksonville, perfect football weather. Everyone on the visiting sideline seemed to enjoy it. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, taking an option pitch from Mayfield after Bryant’s drop and finding the front corner of the end zone. Landry finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season. He said earlier in the week he was finally feeling better after playing with a broken rib and following off-season hip surgery. It showed as he made several outstretched catches. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two scores in his first start since 2017. Robinson continued his impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 128 yards on the ground. HISTORY MADE Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday. Brownson made NFL history one day after Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. Fuller handled a squib kickoff in Vandy’s 41-0 loss at Missouri. KEY INJURIES Browns: Safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play against his former team and was ruled out. The Jaguars traded Harrison to Cleveland days before the season opener. Jaguars: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a knee injury. ... Receiver Trey Quinn injured his right hamstring on a punt return, his first play with the team, and was ruled out. UP NEXT Browns: They stay in the AFC South and play at Tennessee next Sunday. The Titans have won three straight in the series. Jaguars: They play at Minnesota, which has won the last four meetings. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • On Sunday night the Bears had Mitchell Trubisky, Packers had Aaron Rodgers. Yes, the Packers won

    Aaron Rodgers once again had the Bears' number.

  • This time Titans' gathering at foe's logo didn't generate jawing, but they maintained their bullying ways

    Tennessee dominated Indianapolis to take control of the AFC South. You need a little “eff you” edge to win in the NFL, and the Titans certainly have it.

  • Kyle Shanahan frustrated, disappointed after sudden Santa Clara County sports ban due to COVID-19

    The San Francisco 49ers are looking for a new temporary home after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports for three weeks due to COVID-19.

  • This is Patrick Mahomes' NFL, and Tom Brady knew it 2 seasons ago

    Tom Brady passed the megastar QB baton to Patrick Mahomes long before Sunday's matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.

  • Week 14 college football COVID-19 tracker: Florida State vs. Duke scrapped, Duke to play No. 9 Miami instead

    The ACC is shuffling its schedule with Florida State and Wake Forest dealing with COVID-19 issues.

  • Mike Tyson smoked weed before and after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

    "I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Derrick Henry runs over the Colts

    Derrick Henry was unstoppable in a win over the Colts. Scott Pianowski sees a strong finish to the season for the Titans star, and fantasy managers relying on him for a title run.

  • Syracuse PG Tiana Mangakahia fills stat sheet in first game back from breast cancer

    Tiana Mangakahia played her first minutes in 615 days.

  • Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller says 'I'm sticking around,' explains halftime pep talk

    Fuller plans to stay with the team as long as they'll have her.