Skincare trends 2021: The expert predictions and recommended products to know

What a year it’s been – from Love At First Sight and banana bread to Tiger King and sourdough, we’ve all found new ways to occupy ourselves during the pandemic, or revisited old comforts to see us through.

In a year of undeniable uncertainty, we’ve made considerable alterations to our self-care habits, too.

It’s easy to think that skincare took a backseat in 2020, but as our homes became our entire world, instead of booking appointments for facials, we turned our living spaces into the spa. Self-care became more important than ever, and treating ourselves to the odd face mask every now and then brought far more joy than usual.

Judging by Google Trends, which recently revealed its end-of-year search data, we researched and took matters into our own hands, with questions ranging from “how to cut hair” to “what are the best skincare products?"

So as this year comes to an end, what’s in store of 2021? We asked top dermatologists and skincare experts to share the brand’s we should know and predict the future skincare trends that will hopefully allow us to fall back in love with the Twenties. Because, frankly, this year didn’t really count.

From at-home face tools to acid toners, these are the skincare trends forecasted for the year ahead.

Trend predictions

At-home devices

As 2020 ushered in a shift towards home-based skincare solutions, we saw hashtags such as #selfcare, #lockdownskin and #homespa trending, and many people were spending more time and care on maintaining and treating their skin health.

According to Adeela Crown, The Dorchester's resident facialist, there’s been an increase in the sales of skincare tools and devices, a trend that she predicts will show no signs of slowing down in 2021.

Where home-use beauty tools were once bought on a whim and left to gather dust, they’re now considered an essential for getting spa-like results but from the comfort of your home, says Crown.

“The technology in the field of skin tech has become more sophisticated and this has already led to a drive towards incorporating devices into our daily skincare routine,” she explains.

"Whether it’s handheld non-mechanical tools like jade rollers, gua sha stones or very Instagrammable skintech devices, facial tools deliver sophisticated results."

So if you’re looking to try one out, the Ocadite crystal gua sha blue sodalite (Content Beauty Wellbeing, £40) shone supreme in our review of the best face tools.

Odacité

Our tester noted that the “luxurious tool hugs the natural curves and contours of your skin and gets deep into those niggly areas such as the corners of the nose and around your lips".

As for Crown’s recommendations, she suggests this NuFace Trinity facial toning device (Lookfantastic, £315) thanks to the micro-current technology which helps to lift and re-contour the appearance of the skin.

Lookfantastic

At-home devices generally offer a milder variation of a professional treatment, so Crown stresses the importance of consistency when using them. She notes that “NuFace recommends using its trinity device for five to 20 minutes per day, five days a week".

Another recommendation is a LED light therapy face mask, which works to rejuvenate the skin. “Lightweight, portable and crafted from soft medical-grade silicone, The Light Salon boost LED face mask (The Light Salon, £395) works on all skin types,” says Crown.

The Light Salon

The mask is great for “those looking to treat first signs of ageing, reduce acne-causing bacteria and inflammation,” she says, adding that it will also work “to plump and improve skin tone, and improve texture and clarity”.

As it’s something you can wear, you can go about working, reading and watching Netflix while the LED lights work their magic.

Acid toners, peels and resurfacing products

According to Sarah Meadows, head buyer at Space NK, “acid toners, peels and resurfacing products are going nowhere".

"While the trend has been around a little while now, it continues to go from strength to strength as new and innovative formulas hit the market,” she says.

Acid toners and exfoliating products work to dissolve dead skin cells and dirt that settle in fine lines and block pores, leaving skin clear and glowing. And they can even out tone, help the skin retain moisture, speed up cell turnover, and tackle excess oil and breakouts.

Meadows recommends this Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant (Space NK, from £10) for anyone starting out with acids.

Paula’s Choice

Here at IndyBest we can vouch for it too, since it took the top spot in our review of the best skincare products for oily skin, with our testing praising it for having a “hydrating, viscose formula that will help shed surface skin as well as clear out pores". Simply apply to a cotton pad and dab into the skin and make sure not to repeat in the same spot.

Another suggestion from Meadows is the Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta peel pads (Space NK, from £19), which are fabulously easy-to-use with a two-step process.

Dr Dennis Gross

This product also featured in our round-up of the best at-home peels, with our reviewer noting the glowy skin results thanks to the combination of glycolic, lactic, malic, citric and salicylic acids.

One final product Meadows is most excited about? Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C sukari babyfacial (Cult Beauty, £67) is coming to the UK in January 2021.

Drunk Elephant

“It is a brilliant formula combining both BHAs and AHAs with chickpea flour and pumpkin ferment, among other ingredients, to really give the skin a shot of radiance,” says Meadows. We know what we’ll be adding to our skincare regime come the new year.

Powerful ingredients and products containing vitamin A and C

According to Amelia Kendrick, beauty buyer at John Lewis & Partners, over the next 12 months we’ll see powerful and high-performance skincare dominating as we increasingly reach for the products that offer visible result.

“In 2021, ingredients will be at the forefront, notably vitamin A and C”, says Kendrick. We’re also likely to see make-up formulas specially developed to include skin benefitting ingredients to enhance the appearance of a natural complexion.

With this in mind, she notes that Estee Lauder is leading the way in this area, and suggests you reach for its futurist hydra rescue moisturising make-up (Boots, £36).

Estee Lauder

“Featuring probiotic technology, an ion-charged water complex and chia-seed extract, this moisturising foundation works to hydrate, plump and even skin tone”, explains Kendrick.

As for vitamin C products, we’d recommend you turn to Skinceuticals C E ferulic (Lookfantastic, £140), which took the top spot in our review of the best vitamin C skincare products.

SkinCeuticals

Our tester said: “The high concentrate formula contains a whopping 15 per cent of pure vitamin C, with one per cent vitamin E, plus the addition of the antioxidant ferulic acid. Together they give the most amazing glow to even the dullest of skin". You can’t argue with that!

For a more affordable option, she recommended the Super Facialist cleansing oil (Amazon, £7.32) as a great starting point for newbies.

Super Facialist

“Packed with pro-collagen and brightening vitamin C, it has a sweet citrusy scent that wakes up your spirits,” our tester noted, before adding that “your skin will feel soft to touch and look much perkier than before".

Improving sunscreen technologies

Consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto predicts that we’ll see an improvement in sunscreen technologies. “We are aware that ultraviolet light from the sun is a key player in the development of both skin cancer and skin ageing,”

“However, a large part of the population also suffer with issues of pigmentation which in darker skin tones is driven in part by the effects of UVA and visible light from the sun,” notes Mahto.

“Based on current scientific data, this can only be effectively be blocked by iron oxide-containing sunscreens and there are only a relatively small number of these on the market,” she adds.

Luckily, we’ve found this Avène tinted mineral fluid (Lookfantastic, £18.50), and while we can’t vouch for it ourselves, it does contain iron oxides, as opposed to zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which block visible light less effectively.

Avène

According to the brand, it’s a gentle lotion for sensitive skin and contains a blendable tint for creating a natural-looking golden glow.

Natural-looking skin

A rise in both “sleep care” and “natural-looking skin” searches indicates that for 2021 we’ll be transitioning towards a more holistic approach to skincare, predicts Bethany Carlyle, senior skincare buyer at Lookfantastic.

This trend will give way to alternative skincare methods and ingredients, such as incorporating honey or yoghurt into products. As such, Carlyle recommends Farmacy’s honeymoon glow (Lookfantastic, £55).

Farmact

Taking the top spot in our review of the best anti-ageing serums, it contains grape seed oil, turmeric and honey extract to counteract the exfoliating ingredients of AHA/BHA acid blend.

Our tester praised it for being a “pitch perfect take on chemical exfoliation”. Apply a generous layer to clean skin at night and use two to three times a week.

The move towards holistic skincare means Carlyle also suspects people will want easy to use at-home treatments. If this is you, she recommends Medik8’s blemish control pads (Lookfantastic, £27).

Medik8

The individual pads are saturated in concentrated two per cent salicylic acid, which works to effectively exfoliate the skin, unclogging pores and dissolving dead skin to help rebalance sebum and combat breakouts.

To be used after cleansing in the morning and/or evening, gently wipe the pad across your face, avoiding the delicate eye area.

She also notes that nighttime routines will become more luxurious, with people increasingly reaching for nutrient-packed skincare.

As such, she suggests the Sarah Chapman skin skinesis overnight facial (Lookfantastic, £54), which works to lift and firm the skin in your sleep.

Sarah Chapman

“Fragranced with a soothing blend of essentials oils including rose, jasmine and frangipani, the application of this product has certainly become a key part of my bedtime routine as the fragrance of the essential oils provides a powerful sense of calm,” says Carlyle.

Brands to watch in 2021

Medik8

Meadows noted Medik8 as the brand to watch in 2021 after its products have been flying off the shelves. “The products are fabulous and really deliver results at a great price point,” she notes.

Her personal favourite? The hydr8 B5 intense hyaluronic acid serum (Cult Beauty, £55), noting that it’s a really great, super hydrating addition any skincare soutine.

Medik8

We can also vouch for this one as it appeared in our guide to achieving glass skin. Our tester praised it for having a joyously silky consistency, adding that “it essentially moisturises from the inside out, giving you more oomph than basic moisturisers".

“It’s the perfect aid towards a more glossy visage. Snap this up and for an integral and intelligent boost”. We’re sold!

Vintner’s Daughter

As for celebrity facialist Crown, she notes that there are a lot of unsubstantiated claims made in the skincare industry, which is why she recommends getting to know the honest and clean brand Vintner’s Daughter.

While the brand at present only has two products available, Crown recommends the active botanical serum (Liberty, £175) noting that it’s a cult product that has become the ultimate hero skin treatment for many.

Vintner’s Daughter

With an extensive ingredient list, it contains 22 active organic botanicals and phytonutrients, which work to target every skin complaint you’d care to mention, says Crown.

“From loss of elasticity to decreased density, fine lines and wrinkles to pigmentation problems, this incredible elixir penetrates skin deeply where it sets to work repairing, regenerating and replenishing,” she adds.

Kate Sommerville

"Kate Somerville is definitely one to watch for 2021", says Kendrick.

Her favourite product? The goat milk moisturising cleanser (John Lewis & Partners, £32), which she says is perfect for all skin types, particularly sensitive skin.

Kate Sommerville

Here at IndyBest, the Kate Somerville deliKate soothing cleanser (Cult Beauty, £33) took the top spot in our round-up of the best face cleansers. “It’s a joy to apply, with a very subtle scent that’s barely detectable, and after three weeks of use, spotty areas on our chin and forehead were less inflamed,” noted our tester.

Kate Somerville

“Think of it as real saviour for angry skin that needs a bit of TLC. Apply to a wet face and massage in before rinsing off,” she added.

Interested in 2021 beauty trends? Read our piece in which six make-up artists reveal what we’ll be wearing next year

