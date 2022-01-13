Skincare Powers Through Pandemic: Hear From CFO of BeautyHealth in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CFO of The Beauty Health Company (Nasdaq: SKIN) to discuss background information on the company, what differentiates the flagship HydraFacial brand, completing a successful SPAC transaction despite the pandemic, and go-to-market strategy to drive growth. The event featured BeautyHealth CFO Liyuan Woo joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk

™

products are available in over 87 countries with over 17,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

Ms. Woo discussed:

Background on The Beauty Health Company

What differentiates the flagship HydraFacial brand

Achieving a successful SPAC transaction despite the pandemic

Growth and go-to-market strategy

About the Speaker:

Liyuan Woo has served as the CFO, EVP since September 2020 and oversees all finance and operations aspects of the company. Ms. Woo has more than 24 years of experience building and creating infrastructure to enable aggressive global scaling, while promoting sustainable profitability. Prior to The Beauty Health Company, Ms. Woo was the COO & CFO of The VOID, a highly rated virtual reality brand introducing consumers to fully immersive, location-based, hyper-reality experiences. Throughout her career, Ms. Woo has provided leadership to both growth oriented and turnaround situations. Prior to the VOID, Ms. Woo was the CFO, EVP at SharkNinja, a growth oriented multi-billion dollar consumer electronic product portfolio category creator focused on innovation and marketing. At SharkNinja, she was in charge of finance, capital raising and allocation, legal and strategic initiatives involving global expansion and M&A. Previously, she served as a Director of Alix Partners and acted as CFO during Gymboree Group’s multi-billion dollar restructuring process. Ms. Woo also teamed up with other executive members in establishing the strategic plan, a supply chain hub in Asia as well as other international expansion efforts. Prior to that, she was the CFO of bebe stores, a publicly traded global multi-channel fashion brand. During her 6 years with bebe stores, she was responsible for all aspects of finance and operations. Ms. Woo started her career with the consulting firm Deloitte in its Mergers and Acquisitions Transaction Services and Financial Advisory functions. During her 13 years with Deloitte, she provided financial advisory services to public and private companies for M&A transactions, IPOs and growth initiatives. Since September 2021, Ms. Woo has also served on the board of Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.5 billion national construction management firm.