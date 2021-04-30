Skincare glossary: Every need-to-know ingredient explained, from vitamin C to retinol

Shopping for skincare can be daunting, especially when you factor in skin conditions like acne and sensitivity (The Inependent/iStock)

Skincare shouldn’t be complicated, and yet sometimes it feels as if you need a PhD in molecular biology (and to complete a rotation in dermatology) just to shop for a new serum.

Beauty brands often trade in the medium of smoke and mirrors, using purposefully ambiguous claims and complex scientific language to convince you to put your hand further into your pocket. Factor in any bothersome skin conditions like sensitivity or acne, and the task becomes even more daunting.

We’ve compiled a handy guide to all of the most common skincare ingredients you’re likely to see when you start shopping.

From retinol to peptides, vitamins A, C, E to silicone and sulphates, we’ve sifted the wheat from the chaff to find you the very best ingredients for your skin type.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Azelaic acid

Despite having the word “acid” in the name, this ingredient is surprisingly good for sensitive skin and rosacea. Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at 55 Harley Street, explains: “It’s often derived from barley and wheat grains, and is wonderful for fading dark marks and pigmentation.”

“Over the counter, you can find it in strengths of up to 10 per cent, but you can also get a prescription format which is as strong as 15-20 per cent. It’s really good for rosacea, as it has powerful anti-inflammatory qualities, and I also prescribe it to acne patients who are pregnant or nursing and can’t use other anti-acne ingredients.” She adds.

It has the strongest over-the-counter potency going for a very purse-friendly price point.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are abundant in nature, but can also be man-made. They help to combat the damage caused by the harmful free-radical particles found in pollution and in UV light from the sun. As well as skincare, they’re also good to have in your diet, and as a general rule, naturally brightly coloured fruits and vegetables are rich in them, like blueberries and carrots. Vitamins C & E are antioxidants, as well as niacinamide and resveratrol – which is found in grape skins. Hic!

Story continues

The Ordinary

AHAs

Short for alpha hydroxy acids, AHAs are a class of exfoliating agents referred to as chemical exfoliants. AHAs are water-soluble, and work on the surface of the skin. They’re brilliant at absorbing oil, helping to shed dead skin and increasing cell turnover for brighter skin. Glycolic and lactic acid are two of the most common ones, but for some skin types, they’re too sensitising, in which case you might want to use the next ingredient in our list...

BHAs

These are your beta hydroxy acids. They work on the surface of the skin and deep inside your pores, and are oil soluble. They provide exfoliation, but also help to soften the skin slightly, and in some cases, can even help soothe sensitivity and rosacea. The most popular one is probably salicylic acid, but some products use a combination of both AHAs and BHAs to really pack a punch. Commonly, exfoliating acids are found in cleansers and toners.

Bakuchiol

This is a new skincare hero with some exciting benefits. “It’s derived from the seeds of the babchi plant, and has been used for a long time in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine,” says aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack.

“It appears that it can help reduce fine lines and pigmentation without the drying and sensitising effects that retinol has.

It also has the benefit of being safe to use during pregnancy, which retinol isn’t.” It also offers some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits – get ready to hear a lot more about this ingredient.

It has a luxurious texture as well as added AHAs for a real radiance boost.

Chemical exfoliants

They might sound like something best confined to an industrial plant, but these are the new way to exfoliate. In years gone by, only scrubs with physical grains were widely available to consumers, with chemical ones saved for professional use.

Happily, there’s now lots of very gentle chemical exfoliants on the market which don’t sting or cause damage to the skin.

For example, lactic acid is often used, which is found in yoghurt and milk – that’s how gentle we’re talking. Caution is still advised, and you should use no more than twice or three times a week, once you have a good tolerance established. AHAs and BHAs are both examples of these.

Ole Henriksen

Clay

No, nothing to do with Ghost. Kaolin clay is an old-school beauty ingredient, usually found in face masks to draw out impurities from the skin and mop up oil. There’s also more modern options like pink clay, which tend not to “set” as much, but on the whole, clay masks are thick, go rock hard and ruin your flannels when you remove them. Great for a pamper night, though.

Coconut oil and coconut water

Feeling tropical? “Coconut oil is derived from the flesh of the coconut, and coconut water comes from the fluid,” explains Dr Jack. “The oil has lots of fatty acids, and coconut water also has these properties, as well sharing antioxidant effects.”

You may have heard of people using coconut oil as a make-up remover, as the oil can break down waterproof products gently, and the water can make a hydrating toner.

“There’s a high level of Vitamin E in both, which can help the skin retain moisture, and there is a bit of an antibacterial effect, too.” Dr Jack added. You’ll likely find it prominently in natural skin and hair care products to hydrate and soothe.

Emollients

“An emollient is any ingredient that helps to soften the skin,” explains cosmetic chemist Stephen Alain Ko. “Petrolatum, vegetable oils, waxes, glycols, and glycerin are all emollients, and most skincare formulations contain them.” There’s a variety of textures, Ko added, “from thick and luxurious creams to a light water-gel. Thicker creams will have vegetable oils and waxes, and the lighter products will have ones like glycerin and propylene glycol.”

Murad

Glutathione

Hard to say and even harder to spell, this is a heavy-hitting antioxidant. “There’s a lot of thought that glutathione can help reduce pigmentation,” says Dr Jack. “It’s one of the most potent and important antioxidants in the body, and it’s produced by every cell and tissue.” Of course, in skincare, a synthetic source is used, but this is a great addition if you’re looking to brighten the skin. “It appears that it can reduce production of the enzyme which causes pigmentation, he adds. Glow on.

As well as the titular vitamin C and glycolic acid, this impressive newbie also has a hefty dose of glutathione to impart lasting brightness to the skin.

Glycerin

This is a super lightweight emollient. As Ko explains: “glycerin immediately works to soften the skin, and because it dissolves in water and isn't an oil, it's often found in products aimed for those with dry, acne-prone skin”. It belongs to a class of moisturisers called humectants, which means it attracts water – it can even pull water from the air or deeper layers of the skin for lasting hydration. You’ll often find it in hydrating gels and serums.

Hyaluronic acid

Just like azelaic acid, this is a non-exfoliating acid. It holds 1,000 times its own weight in water, making it a great hydrator. While it’s found naturally in the skin, our production of it drops sharply with age, so it’s an important cornerstone in any skincare routine.

It has all the immediate skin-softening benefits of a thick cream, with a serum texture that won’t upset oilier skin types.

Niacinamide

This is an antioxidant extraordinaire with brightening and oil-balancing properties. “It’s a form of Vitamin B3,” explains Dr Jack. “It’s popular in treatments for acne-prone, oily skin and skin that has sun damage and pigmentation.” he adds.

It might not come cheap, but this blend of niacinamide alongside a peptide complex can help vastly improve skin tone and texture.

Physical exfoliants

Whereas AHAs and BHAs are chemical exfoliants, a physical exfoliant is anything that actually scrubs the skin. Physical scrubs have largely fallen out of favour as chemical exfoliants have become gentler and more targeted, with many experts saying to avoid them altogether as they can pull, irritate and make micro-tears in the skin.

La Roche Posay

Physical protectant

Also referred to as mineral SPF, a physical protectant is a sunscreen that uses filters like zinc and titanium dioxide to defend against UV rays. They physically block the rays and deflect them from the skin – hence the name – whereas a chemical SPF absorbs the rays, turns them into heat and releases them from the skin.

Peptides

These guys are bossy. “They’re made up of amino acids, and work as messenger molecules in the cells,” explains Dr Mahto. “There’s so many of them in skincare, but the more exciting ones are the type that can tell your cells to make more collagen. You don’t need a really high percentage of them for them to work, as there’s not really a correlation between concentration and efficacy.”

This uses collagen-stimulating peptides to help promote firmer, smoother skin.

Retinol

The granddaddy of anti-ageing and anti-acne ingredients, retinol is the gold standard in skincare. “All retinoids, which includes retinol, are derived from Vitamin A,” says Dr Mahto. Essentially, these forms of Vitamin A increase collagen production and help fade pigmentation in an almost incomparable way.

Lots of clinical trials have been done on its efficacy, and so far no other skincare ingredient has beaten its results. In high strengths, it can cause redness, peeling and sensitivity – hence why some people choose bakuchiol, a gentler alternative – and it’s not suitable during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

If your skin can tolerate it, it’s brilliant. But getting there can be difficult. “Start with a very low percentage, and gradually increase your tolerance,” Dr Mahto advises.

Often recommended by dermatologists, this offers a good introductory amount of retinol at 0.3 per cent, and is reasonably priced. Remember, you should only use this at night and wear SPF during the day after use, as retinol can make your skin more photosensitive.

Salicylic acid

A BHA popular with oily skin types, salicylic acid is great at helping to sweep debris out of the pores, absorbing excess oil and softening the skin.

Squalane and squalene

One letter different in spelling, but pretty different otherwise. “Squalane is the hydrogenated form of squalene which is a natural lipid found in the skin, explains Ko. “Squalane is more stable and less prone to oxidation than squalene. They both work to soften the skin and help it retain moisture. Some people may find that squalane is comedogenic (can clog pores and cause breakouts), but it's really dependent on the person's skin.” You might notice these ingredients in hydrating creams and serums.

SkinCeuticals

SPF

Sunscreen, or SPF, should be worn daily, regardless of how strong you perceive the sun to be. This is because sunlight is made up of UVA and UVB rays, and UVA rays can still cause skin damage even if it’s not hot enough to burn you. Prolonged exposure can cause skin cancer, so wise up and wear at least factor 30 every day.

Silicones

You might notice these in primers, lotions and serums. “They’re useful as emollients, skin softeners, skin blurrers, and can increase the moisture of skin over time”, Ko explains, “as they have a unique slippery and cushiony texture.” Common examples include dimethicone and cyclopentasiloxane. Some products tout their silicone-free status, as some people find them to be pore-blocking, but not all silicones are comedogenic.

Sulphates

These are foaming agents, most commonly used to make face washes produce a lather; sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) is the most widely-known. They can be drying on the skin, so plump for an SLS-free formula if that’s a concern.

Vitamin C

This is another dermatologist’s favourite. “Vitamin C has three big benefits,” says Dr Mahto.

“It’s essential for collagen synthesis, it helps shield against the damage from UV rays, and it inhibits the production of an enzyme that causes pigmentation, making it really brightening.”

L-Ascorbic acid is the most popular version, but be sure to choose a serum or cream with tinted packaging, as it will easily break down when exposed to light and air. Try and use the product every day to make the most of its efficacy.

It is vegan and cruelty-free, and offers a concentrate of 10 per cent vitamin C in a pleasing gel texture, as well as extra lipids to keep skin feeling soft and smooth.

Vitamin E

Also referred to as tocopherol, this is another great antioxidant with hydrating benefits. “It’s an oil at room temperature, so it’s not as helpful for oily skin types, but those with dry skin may benefit from using it,” says Dr Mahto. “It has a synergistic effect when used with vitamin C, so lots of serums combine the two. Otherwise, it’s a great hydrator.”

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on serums and other skincare offers, try the below links:

Read More

10 best hyperpigmentation products to treat acne scars and dark spots

15 best vitamin C skincare products for a brighter and clearer complexion

9 best home waxing kits to achieve salon results

10 best foundations for acne-prone skin that cover blemishes without causing breakouts

Victoria Beckham Beauty V Charlotte Tilbury: Which serum is the best?

9 best anti-ageing serums that tackle wrinkles and dullness

10 best retinol creams and serums that tackle ageing

12 best vitamin C skincare products for brighter and clearer skin