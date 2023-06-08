SKINCARE DIARIES: Is Your Skin Going Through a Purge or Are You Breaking Out?

Navigating the skincare world can be tricky, especially with the rapidly developing changes in human skin over the past few years. As someone who has worked in the beauty industry for years, I often get asked for advice on controlling breakouts or why a new product or ingredient might be causing an adverse reaction. One possibility I always ask anyone to consider is whether the skin is purging before jumping to conclusions.

What is "Skin Purging?"

Skin purging has nothing to do with the dystopian horror film, The Purge. Although the skincare version could be almost as scary, it's nothing close to the movie's reality.

When your skin is going through a "purge," it means that the rate of cellular turnover has increased, which can lead to breakouts and clogged pores. This process can cause various types of acne, including pustular breakouts, whiteheads, blackheads or painful cystic acne.

It's essential to be patient and diligent with your skincare routine during this time and consider all the factors that may affect your skin's health and appearance.

Can My Skincare Ingredients Cause A Purge?

The short answer is yes.

It's crucial to be careful when using "active ingredients" such as retinoids, chemical exfoliants or AHAs/BHAs, as these are the top ingredients that can cause your skin to go through a purge.

How Will I Know If My Skin Is Purging?

There will be fresh pimples, but it's important not to confuse a skin purge with an allergic reaction. If you're feeling any itchiness or burning, it could be a reaction to a new ingredient and not a purge.

What Is The Difference Between A Skin Purge And Breakout?

They may sound the same but they're quite different. Simply put, purging stems from using a new skincare product, whereas a breakout comes from a listicle of things such as hormonal issues, exfoliation, genetics and more.

How Long Does a Skin Purge Last?

As skin purging is medically recognized, there's no clear-cut answer. Purging can last around four to six weeks but differs for every skin type.

We advise consulting with a dermatologist if your skin isn't clearing up after this period.