Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots

Boots has revealed a jump in sales over the past quarter as it was buoyed by surging demand for skincare products.

It came as US parent firm Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) forecast a lower than previously expected profit for 2024 as it was impacted by the sharp reduction in Covid-19-related vaccines and treatment.

In the UK, the pharmacy operator said retail sales increased by 11.7% year-on-year over the three months to August 31. It meant sales were 12.5% higher over the year to August.

The company said it benefited from higher footfall across its large city centre shops, shopping centres and travel stores.

It also said it was supported by a jump in skincare sales, which grew “nearly 25%” over the latest quarter.

Boots said sales of own-label skincare were up by “over a third” while its No7 brand was up by around 20%.

It also reported a roughly 20% sales jump for its premium beauty products, highlighting strong demand for products from The Ordinary and Drunk Elephant.

In the group’s healthcare division, it recorded a 9.9% increase in pharmacy sales for the quarter.

Seb James, managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said: “I am really encouraged to see continued strong performance as the work that we have done to expand our ranges, drive value and innovate in beauty seems to be resonating extremely well with customers.

“We have great plans for the year ahead including our new beauty store in Battersea, a further extension of our beauty category, expansion of our online doctor service and much more.

“I would like to thank the 52,000 people that make up the Boots business for the hard work and resilience that has made this possible.”