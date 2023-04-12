Skin Lighteners Global Market Report 2023: Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Skin Lighteners

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Lighteners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cleansers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/Whitening Products

Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin Lightening Market to Benefit

New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2020

Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in Organic Skin Lightening Products

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Presents Market Opportunities

Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia

Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze

Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth

Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant Issues

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

