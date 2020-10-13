This Skin-Lifting Moisturizer Visibly Reduces Wrinkles in 7 Days, and It’s 20% Off for Prime Day

Gemma Chua-Tran on Unsplash

These days, there are creams that do absolutely everything and anything. No word yet on one that will reverse all the stress lines and trauma 2020 has caused, but who knows? By the end of the year, there is bound to be something.

L’Oréal’s Revitalift Moisturizer is one of those creams that does basically everything. It’s beloved by everyone who’s used it and comes up on best-of lists time after time. The reason is obvious: It has a reputation of visibly reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging in just one week. Over 4,000 reviewers on Amazon stand by this claim. Basically, it doesn’t just work; it’s magic in a bottle! And as part of Prime Day, it’s majorly discounted at just $15, which is perhaps the most magical thing of all.

RELATED: The Shaping Jeans Oprah Said Make Her ‘Look and Feel One Size Smaller’ Are on Sale for Prime Day

Made with three key skincare ingredients — pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C — Revitalift lives up to its name. It lifts your facial skin to give it a firmer contour, a brighter appearance, and a hydrated surface. With endorsements by the forever-young Blake Lively and Beyoncé, L’Oréal is a trusted brand whose products are actually deserving of its iconic beauty legacy. And everything it makes is reasonably priced, even when it’s not on sale. Its products never really break the bank.

So with this Prime Day discount, there’s no reason not to invest in some famous L’Oréal favorites like Revitalift. Let’s face it, if any moisturizer could make 2020 better, it would be this one. And right now, we could all definitely benefit from erasing this year.

Shop Revitalift on sale for Prime Day below and don't forget to sign up for Prime membership if you haven't already for 20% off all L'Oreal Revitalift products.

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Shop More L’Oreal Revitalift Prime Day Deals