My skin is so dry. What’s the best wrinkle cream on the market?

With an overwhelming number of wrinkle creams and serums to choose from, people often ask me, “What is the best wrinkle cream out there?” The answer is that there is no single best wrinkle cream that works for everyone. This is because each of the 16 Baumann Skin Types has different needs.

You need to consider four main issues based on your skin type when choosing a wrinkle cream:

▪ Dehydration

▪ Inflammation

▪ Uneven pigmentation

▪ Why is your skin aging?

Each of these issues affects how old your skin looks and what your skin needs to look and feel younger and healthier.

Dry, sensitive skin

If you have dry, red, sensitive skin with wrinkles, for example, you need soothing and hydrating anti-aging skincare products. Look for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients like Crepidiastrum denticulatum leaf/stem extract, Saururus chinensis extract, glycerin and hyaluronic acid in a barrier repair moisturizing base with ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol.

One example of an antioxidant-containing anti-aging cream is the DEJ Face Cream by Revision Skin Care.

While hyaluronic acid is a frequent addition to an anti-inflammatory wrinkle cream, it is not the best anti-aging serum on its own because its results are temporary. I prefer using hyaluronic acid serums to make other ingredients such as vitamin C serums, retinoids and exosomes absorb better for longer-lasting results.

Dry, pigmented skin

If you have dry, wrinkled skin with dark spots, you need anti-aging ingredients in a cream base that contains unsaturated fatty acids like linoleic acid to help clear dark spots while hydrating skin. Combining this type of moisturizer with vitamin C and a retinoid is a great anti-aging strategy for dry skin types.

Note that the wrinkle cream, retinoid and vitamin C need to be in their own bottle to be effective and won’t work if combined into a single product. So this skin type needs all three of these products plus a daily sunscreen.

Rosacea-prone skin

Thin, crepey skin that is very red, rosacea-prone and intolerant of retinoids will do well with a rosacea skin care routine with soothing skin care ingredients such as argan oil or the new exosome serum by Plated Skin Science. This serum gently increases collagen production and lowers levels of senscent, or aging, cells.

Creams with peptides

Many wrinkle creams that contain peptides are a waste of money because most peptides are simply too large to effectively penetrate into the deeper layers of skin where they would be needed to slow aging. However, the peptides found in the skin care brand Alastin have been shown to help you heal faster after laser treatments. I recommend that patients use this product for two weeks before Ulthera and other laser treatments to get better results.

Bottom line

When I am asked, “What is the best wrinkle cream?”, my answer is always the same: It depends upon your Baumann Skin Type. Ask your doctor to diagnose your Baumann Skin Type or go to www.skintypesolutions.com and take the free skin type quiz to discover your skin type and learn about the best anti-aging ingredients and products for your skin.

