Skin is in: Celebrity skincare brands from Ciara, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, more

"Drop the skincare routine, sis!" Celebrities have asked and answered.

Ciara is the latest to join the long list of celebs with a skincare brand.

The "One, Two Step" singer took to Instagram Monday to announce her new brand, On A Mission, will launch in the coming weeks. On A Mission — or OAMskin — is set to make its debut Sept. 15, Ciara shared.

"You’ve been asking… and here it is," Ciara captioned the teaser video. "Meet my secret sauce."

The website touts the brand as "clinical skincare, made simple" and has been two and a half years in the making according to Allure.

Ciara, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union and more are profiting off of their recognizable faces, while makeup-free. And, though the ongoing trend of skincare launches makes it hard to keep up, scroll through for all the celebrity skincare brands you may want to add to your routine.

Ciara: On A Mission

Of her upcoming skincare line, Ciara told Allure in an interview that her "products are for all skin types, so that's why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone."

OAMskin's team tested the line with 96 women whose skin tones make up the full Fitzpatrick scale, according to Allure. The Fitzpatrick scale was developed to scientifically classify skin type developed in 1975, according to Healthline. The scale is based on one's skin's reaction when exposed to the sun and also on the amount of pigment in one's skin.

The singer's line is also vitamin C based. "It helps to protect. It helps to correct. It helps to prevent," Ciara told the outlet, noting that vitamin C will provide a glow that many look for in their skin.

The product lineup includes Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and a Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

According to Allure, Ciara's products will range from $28 to $62. Product will also be available to purchase in a bundle format ranging from $75 to $160.

Ciara calls her new line "a missing piece" in skincare, noting that the products are meant to be for "all skin types."

Hailey Bieber: Rhode

Hailey Bieber in June launched her skincare brand Rhode, after her middle name, joining a long list of celebrities who have entered the skincare business with brands of their own.

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF RHODE," the company wrote in an Instagram post. "We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time."

Bieber told Byrdie magazine in an interview that her skincare obsession started when she was younger as she would heavily slather lotion on herself. “Who doesn’t want to look glazed and dewy from head to toe?” she told the outlet. "I want to look bitable."

Noticing what products other skincare brands — in particular celebrity-owned ones — she felt were missing prompted her to create her own line.

"I wanted to know how to fill the gaps that people were looking for, and what people thought was missing or hated about celebrity brands," the model added. "I’m not going to shove things down your throat and say ‘buy this because I’m a celebrity.' "

Rhode checks many of the boxes for beauty brand buzzwords as it touts being "vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and we’re available fragrance-free." The company also highlighted its affordability with all products under $30.

Idris and Sabrina Elba: S'Able Labs

Idris and Sabrina Elba launched a skincare brand S'Able Labs on July 12. The couple's brand, their last name spelled backward, is an extension of their podcast "Coupledom" in the sense that partnership is one of the core values, they explained to Vanity Fair.

"S’ABLE would not be what it is today without Idris. He’ll very openly admit that he was not a skin-care guy. That was so important in my learning and education: to be able to strip back all of the gender marketing and all of the nonsense around men’s skin care," Sabrina told the outlet. "We’re all human. We’re all in this together. Let’s just look at skin in a way that caters to all of us and educates and is not misleading. I just want natural, good stuff that comes from the earth, that feels good and relates to our values and our ethics. It really helped me zoom in on that."

Many of the products have traditional African ingredients, a conscious effort for the couple who wanted to make sure melanated skin was at the forefront in creating their products.

Jennifer Lopez: J Lo Beauty

Lopez joined the skincare circle in 2021, launching J Lo Beauty on New Year's Day. Her brand capitalizes on the glow she's known for having.

Olive oil is her secret weapon. "My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything. And it’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work," she told Elle ahead of her launch. When we went to do this, that was the first thing I said: It has to have olive oil extract as a basis."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Proudly

Union and husband Dwyane Wade zeroed in on skin and body care specifically geared towards melanated babies. The duo was inspired to create Proudly after their now-3-year-old daughter Kaavia James was born.

"From the moment our daughter Kaavia entered this world, we knew we’d teach her to embrace her skin—its beauty, power, wisdom, and magic," the brand shares on its website. ". And that means caring for it with love. Inspired by our littlest love—and millions of other babies of color—we set out to build PROUDLY: Baby care for melanated skin, created for us and by us."

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner get into the skincare industry

Kim Kardashian is following in her younger sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps with the upcoming launch of Skkn by Kim on June 21. The nine-product collection totals at $575.

In a video on Instagram, Kardashian said she was inspired to launch the brand because of her love of sharing her "tips and tricks" with her fans.

"I feel like this is my years of experience and facials and dermatologist appointments all in these bottles," she shared. "I just wanted this to be a solution-based brand that just brings you the necessities to make your skin the best."

Kardashian's younger sister Jenner debuted Kylie Skin in May 2019. The brand has since expanded to include products including candles, lip oils and a bath collection.

Jessica Alba, Pharrell Williams, Scarlett Johansen and more celebrities have launched skincare brands

Jessica Alba, Pharrell, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys and more celebrities are also in on the skincare industry.

Alba's Honest promises "clean, sustainable, well-designed products that work."

"Since day one it has been my goal to build a diverse, inclusive, and ethical company based on values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose in all we do," the actress says on her webpage.

Keys' recently launched cruelty-free, "clean formulas" brand Keys Soulcare is meant to promote a connection to your "body, mind and spirit. "

"It’s my one wish that every soul experiences these moments of self-love and acceptance so that we can all shine brighter together," the "Empire State of Mind" singer writes on her product website.

Multihyphenate Pharrell's skincare brand Humanrace draws attention to everyone's common connection. "Humanrace doesn’t differentiate by race or gender. We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this," the producer says.

The brand's Instagram announced the introduction of a sun care line featuring "two multi-tasking mineral formulas with SPF 30" that are designed to protect the face and body. "There's room under the sun for everyone," the post read.

Johansson's line The Outset is "consciously clean," cruelty-free, and clinically tested. The actress likens her brand as the "classic white tee" of skincare because it is a "universal staple."

"The Outset is about making your skincare work for you — not the other way around," the brand states on its website.

Scroll for more celebrity skincare brands:

Rihanna: Fenty Skin

Miranda Kerr: Kora Organics

DJ Khaled: Blesswell

Winnie Harlow: Cay Skin

Kristen Bell: Happy Dance

Drew Barrymore: Flower by Drew

Cindy Crawford: Meaningful Beauty

Jada Pinkett Smith: Hey Humans

Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop Beauty

Lori Harvey: Skn by Lori Harvey

