A Skin-Care Amateur Reviews £780 Worth Of Augustinus Bader Products

Emily Ruane
·13 min read

I spend too much time talking about how “old” I am, when, at 38, I’m really not. But girls of a certain late-30s age know that we occupy a unique space in the ageing spectrum — while we’re hardly at death’s door, we’re definitely not young anymore. Some of us who have ignored our skin for decades — and done downright abusive things like smoke, de-prioritise sleep, consume excessive amounts of sugar, and willingly cultivated sun damage (*raised hand*) — are realising that our skin is changing. And if you’re a 38-year-old woman looking to turn back back tiiiooome just a little bit, you’ve probably heard of Augustinus Bader.

The science-backed skin-care brand was founded in 2017, but news of its power traveled to me organically through an active group chat comprised of my five best friends from high school, where topics like family, the Kardashians, and skin care are bandied about. When the Augustinus Bader discussion first surfaced, before-and-after selfies were shared over iMessage, showing a remarkable change in my friends’ skin texture, tone, and overall brightness. (My friends also communicated alarm about the price tags — the brand’s hero product, the Cream, retails for an eye-popping £215 for 50 ml.) Before long, the brand started popping up in other places — on social media, at trusted beauty retailers like Sephora, and right here on Refinery29, always accompanied by glowing accounts of how its suite of products had the ability to completely overhaul skin.

Augustinus Bader (the person) famously spent most of his career working with burn victims, researching and innovating ways to heal skin that had been damaged by exposure to fire — and in 2008, after decades of experimenting, one significant breakthrough set the stage for his skin-care brand. “Professor Bader developed a groundbreaking ‘Wound Gel’ that promotes the natural self-repair of traumatic wounds at a cellular level,” reads a lengthy summary on the brand’s website. “[The gel] functions by carrying a set of healing signals to the site of an injury, which, in turn, catalyses a response from damaged skin cells and facilitates an expedited, automated restoration process.” The bio-technology that fuelled this gel paved the way for TFC8 (“Trigger Factor Complex”), a potent blend of “natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in skin” and the active ingredient in many Augustinus Bader products. In a 2021 story on Refinery29, former deputy beauty director Rachel Krause explained that the “proprietary blend of ingredients forms an ‘activation signal’ that tells your own dormant cells what to do, [giving] your body what it needs to self-regulate and heal, resulting in healthier, renewed-looking skin regardless of what you started with.”

The hype surrounding “AB,” and many devotees refer to it online, is not to be fucked with. Beauty director Sara Tan explained that the brand’s “very expensive but very good Serum … has truly changed my skin texture,” and Krause described a “feeling of dread” when her supply of the Rich Cream began to dwindle. “Absolutely in love” exclaimed a Cult Beauty reviewer of the Essence, the brand’s new exfoliant-toner combo. “[I]n my opinion, totally worth the splurge.” One friend on my group text describes the Cream as “a light filter”, noting the “immediate impact — the first time you put it on you notice a lighter, smoother complexion.” After receiving a sample in a beauty advent calendar, Most Wanted editor Marshall Bright explained that when “used alone on clean skin, I also felt like I woke up with more of a glow. I was so smitten with it I eventually bought a full-sized bottle on sale last year.”

However, the products are not without their detractors. “I will say that some of the lustre has worn off,” Bright continues. “When I use it in my full routine (which involves a mix of actives and hydrating serums), I don’t notice any huge difference.” Another friend on my group chat — the most knowledgeable beauty fiend among us — explained that after giving the Cream “everything [she] had, emotionally and fiscally,” she “never saw a discernible change either way.”

After hearing all of this chatter for years (and watching my skin succumb with increasing speed to a chronic lack of sleep, collagen, and general care), I was intrigued — and when the opportunity to test out five of the brand’s capital-P pricy products in my own (nonexistent) skin-care routine presented itself, I jumped at the opportunity. Augustinus Bader sent me the Cream, the Serum, the Face Oil, the Essence, and the Lip Balm — adding up to a grand total of £784 in value — and I embarked on an unscientific quest to use all of them.

I really put the stuff to the test. Over a roughly three-week period that I used the mix of products, I was not very kind to my skin: I moved, got food poisoning, slept very little, got my period, and continued to not wear sunscreen. Basically, my face should have disintegrated by now — but instead, my co-workers are commenting (both on Zoom and IRL) that my skin looks better and that I have a bit of a glow. So, what did I think after test-driving £784 worth of skin-care products engineered by a German science professor? Read on to find out.

DashDividers_1_500x100

The Cream, £215

The night before I started my skin care journey, I actually got about 7 hours of sleep, but I still woke up needing some help — my notes from that day describe my skin as “literally grey.” I wasn’t sure which product to start with, so I dove in with the Cream, the hottest topic of my group chat and Augustinus Bader’s unequivocal best-seller. The brand itself doesn’t host customer ratings, but on Space NK the product boasts 200 reviews and a 4-star score, whilst reviews at Bluemercury are mixed, but the Cream is badged with a “Best Seller” designation. Along with TFC8, the Cream is packed with vitamins (A, C, and B5), anti-inflammatory hydrolysed rice protein, and potent classics like aloe vera and shea butter — a blend that promises to deliver healthier-looking, “energised” and radiant skin.

I applied two pumps, which is the amount that’s recommended in the instruction manual that accompanies the box. The texture was very light and very thin for a moisturiser that I expected to be ultra-hydrating. That day, I noticed that my skin looked a little better on a Google hangout — but was it advantageous lighting and the placebo effect of a £215 moisturiser? The next day, feeling frisky, I boldly followed my application of the Cream with the Kosas Tinted Face Oil (this cult clean-beauty product is barely makeup, but I am a face-painting novice, so it felt like a lot). The two products combined nicely, and while it felt like I am putting on a lot of STUFF on my face, I forgot it was there after a while. Don’t know if it was the Cream or the Kosas oil, but my skin was noticeably brighter. I monitored my reflection closely as I used this product in subsequent days, I have to say that my face definitely started looking … different. It’s hard to describe, but I’d liken it to the quality I notice when I am ovulating or when I’ve had a REALLY good night’s sleep — my skin just looks brighter, smoother, more even, and healthier.

DashDividers_1_500x100

The Face Oil, £190

While I have no evening skin-care routine to speak of and usually fall into bed exhausted at the end of the day, I tried to leave my comfort zone one night by washing my face and applying some product before bed — and I nominated the Face Oil to help me with this task. Here, the TFC8 is infused with a blend of nutrient-rich nut oils like babassu, argan, and hazelnut. In typical abusive fashion, I cleansed with the foaming hand soap and a slightly mildewy washcloth in my bathroom, leaving my skin a little damp and using the Face Oil’s high-tech dropper to apply the product. You have to press a button at the top of the cap to dispense the product, which took me just a little too long to figure out. One thing I noticed (and liked) immediately is that Augustinus Bader’s formulation seemed to absorb really fast — not what I am used to from the face oils I’ve used in the past.

The following day was less successful: I applied the oil in the morning, didn’t wash my face that night, and woke up with a huge zit on the side of my mouth. Not sure if it was the product, the stress of moving, or chronic lack of sleep, but I may have gone overboard with this one. A reviewer on Bluemercury described a similar experience: “Initially, I had a reaction to the oil, however, it was brought to my attention that I was applying it too liberally. When I cut back, the results were remarkable. It lessened the wrinkles in my skin and actually, I’ve noticed a “‘lifted effect’ in the chin area. Ladies, I am in my 60s so this is a pronounced change. I absolutely love this product, and I have the entire line.”

The Serum, £280

Note: you don’t simply open this £280 serum — you unsheath it (let that sink in). The gilded, test-tube-shaped vessel that houses the product (pictured here) is about the size of a cigar, but because the bottom is rounded. It’s equipped with a translucent blue glass holster that allows it to sit upright in your medicine cabinet, doubling its footprint and making the act of application akin to removing a treasured artefact from its display case.

This was by far my favourite product and the one that I used the most consistently. Not only was it the most expensive and insanely-packaged item in the haul I was afforded, but it’s also one of the most powerful products in the Augustinus Bader arsenal. Along with TFC8, it contains a blend of rice bran oil, vitamin C, squalene, edelweiss, and pomegranate seed extracts. While the brand recommends using the Serum to target specific areas — something that reviewer testimonials support — I didn’t read the instruction super carefully and just slathered the stuff all over my face every other day or so. Not only did my skin feel much softer to the touch almost immediately, but it also maintained a “clean” feeling for much longer. I’d go without washing my face for a day or two after applying the serum and it never felt oily, dull, or dirty.

“What an amazing product — but for the price, it should be,” remarked a reviewer on SpaceNK. “Just a tiny dab of this light, un-fragranced serum in the evenings keeps my skin looking so fresh, rested, clear and bright — it almost sparkles.” Another SpaceNK reviewer echoed the sentiment, explaining that the product “sinks into the skin quickly and layers well with other skin care (especially the [Augustinus Bader] moisturiser). Have had compliments on my skin and makeup and I’m sure it’s down to this serum. Like golden elixir! Cherishing every drop.” A Sephora reviewer summed it up nicely: “BOUGIE skin care coming in hot!”

The Essence, £68

The brand’s hybrid toner contains all the acids — phytic, salicylic, hyaluronic — and gluconolacctone for a unique product that’s “part exfoliant, part toner, part hydrating essence”, according to the brand. Per the instructions, I patted the product into cleansed, dry skin (I used bar soap this time) with my fingertips before bed one night. The texture was thin and watery in a way I’d expect a toner to be and left a slightly tacky after-feel on my fingers and a smooth finish on my face. I didn’t follow up with anything else — was I supposed to? — to let the Essence do its thing. Normally, if I don’t moisturise immediately after washing my face, my skin feels uncomfortably tight and dry. While the toner didn’t leave me feeling ultra-hydrated per se, I didn’t feel overly dry, either. I didn’t notice a huge difference in my face the following morning, but I looked well-rested and bright-eyed despite the paltry three hours of sleep I’d caught the night before, and my skin felt smooth and soft.

I liked the results a lot but wasn’t sure how the Essence might fit into my routine. To understand why someone might need the Essence in addition to (or in lieu of) other products from the line, I tapped Most Wanted beauty and wellness writer Karina Hoshikawa. She explained that the Essence is actually her “favourite Augustinus Bader product.” It’s essentially a hydrating water,” she shared, “perfect for “someone like me who is oily and doesn’t need something as intense as the Cream or the Rich Cream.”

DashDividers_1_500x100

The Lip Balm, £31

I was excited about the Lip Balm. Here was something firmly within my comfort zone: a pint-sized luxury that I could potentially afford to re-buy. Boasting a plant-derived, lip-enhancing ingredient blend, vitamin E, quick-absorbing candelilla wax, conditioning shea butter, and bisabolol to protect the skin barrier, it seemed like a makeup-bag no-brainer. Applying the balm felt good — it wasn’t as oily or greasy as the drugstore products I normally use, with a little of that tight feeling that some balms can impart.

Now, I’m one of those people who abused Chapstick growing up and the microbiome of my lips is probably permanently altered, but I found my lips drying out quickly and I needed to reapply often. Because of this, I stopped using it after a few days — but I have to say that my lips have been feeling softer and not as rough and chapped as they often do.

DashDividers_1_500x100

For anyone who made it this far, here are my final thoughts. First and foremost, the line worked for me. While there are certain products that I wouldn’t return to based on textural preferences (the Lip Balm or Face Oil, for example), using multiple Augustinus Bader products consistently for three-ish weeks (especially heavy hitters like the Cream and the Serum) made my skin look much better than it has in years and feel nicer than it’s ever felt, full stop. I suspect that this is in part thanks to my extraordinarily lo-fi approach to skin care all these years. Thanks to years of neglect, my face is primed for anything that’s even a little bit effective, so the application of a results-driven product has an immediately transformative effect. I suspect that if you’re a skin-care savant who’s been savvily using retinol or other “actives” for years, you may not feel the effects as immediately, but for someone like me who’s making up for lost time, Augustinus Bader does the trick.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

How Augustinus Bader Cream Became A Cult-Favourite

I Swapped My £11 Hair Routine For A £218 Version

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

    Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday. Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China. "The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Sexual assault survivors should be treated as 'heroes' for coming forward, Winnipeg football coach says

    Warning: This story discusses sexual assault. Some in Winnipeg's football community say it's clear there's still progress to be made in how sexual assault survivors are treated, after five former high school players came forward this month with allegations against a longtime coach dating back years. Kelsey Albert Dana McKay was charged this week with multiple offences, including sexual assault and luring, after Winnipeg police said they got reports from five adults who alleged McKay assaulted th

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.