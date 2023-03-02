Skin Bank Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

By Skin Graft (Autograft v/s Allograft), By Application (Burns patient, Orthopedic Trauma patients, Non-Healing Ulcers, Pressure-Source, Others), By Ownership (Public, Private, Others) and By Region.

The global skin bank market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The skin banks represent a valuable resource in providing cadaveric allograft skin as a cover for partial-thickness as well as full-thickness burn injuries.



Post recovery from a donor, skin is further tested for infection, processed, and frozen until needed.Advanced biological and synthetic membranous wound dressings have enhanced the treatment and outcome of partial-thickness burns.



For full-thickness burns, the search for the ideal skin substitute is still ongoing.The positive results accomplished by treating severe thermal burns with skin allografts have led to the development of effective long time preservation methods.



Human skin can be frozen and kept viable at low temperatures by utilizing cryoprotective media containing glycerol or dimethyl sulfoxide.

An increase in the Number of Burn Cases Across the Globe Propelling the Growth of the Market

Skin is considered the largest organ of the body.The growing number of burn cases across the globe is propelling market growth.



A person can survive with more than 60% damage to other organs, including the liver and kidney, but loss of 40% of the skin may be fatal unless the tissue is replaced. An increasing number of burn injuries across the globe every year require skin cover which supports the growth of the skin bank.

A rise in the Number of Skin Cancer is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Skin cancer is referred to as the most common type of cancer.The major types of skin cancer are squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma.



Melanoma is much less common than the other types but much more likely to invade nearby tissue and spread to other parts of the body.Most deaths from skin cancer are caused by melanoma.



Skin cancer propels the need for skin banks for the efficient treatment of skin cancer patients across the globe which is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global skin bank market is segmented into skin graft, application, ownership, and regional distribution.Based on the skin graft, the market is bifurcated into autograft and allograft.



Based on application, the market is divided into burns patients, orthopedic trauma patients, non-healing ulcers, pressure-source, and others.Based on the ownership, the market is segmented into public, private, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

RCBN SKIN BANK National Burns Centre, Yorkshire Regional Tissue Bank, Dutch National Skin Bank, Euro Skin Bank, Evangelical University Hospital of Curitiba (HUEC) Bank, Ganga Hospital Skin Bank, SGH Skin Bank, New York Firefighters Skin Bank, Helsinki Skin Bank, OGH Skin Bank are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global skin bank market.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global skin bank market.



