The entire Skims Waffle Collection is finally back in stock — and it comes in new styles

Now's your chance to get your hands on the Skims Waffle Collection restock. Image via SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims line may have started out with shapewear, but they’re no stranger to the ever-popular world of loungewear too.

So much so that their collections have been known to sell out within days, making the latest Skims drop a hot commodity no matter the style.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones who missed out on the brand’s Waffle Collection when it was first released, you’ll be happy to know that the entire capsule has been restocked.

You’ll want to act quickly to get your hands on the waffle knit pieces, which include the original styles first included in the initial launch, as well as comfy new additions to the collection like the new Waffle Jogger.

Available in four neutral colours, the entire Waffle Collection comes in an inclusive range of sizes -- XXS to 4X to be exact. Prices start at $36 USD for one of the Waffle Scoop Bras, and range up to $108 USD for a snuggly Waffle Robe.

As expected, certain sizes and colours are already selling out, so shop the restocked Waffle Collection below while you still can.

Waffle Jogger. Image via Skims.

A new addition to the Waffle Collection lineup, these lightweight joggers feature a high rise and an oversized silhouette for maximum comfort.

SHOP IT: Skims, $86 ($68 USD)

Waffle Robe. Image via Skims.

A loungewear staple, this luxe robe is just the thing for indulging in a night of self-care.

SHOP IT: Skims, $138 ($108 USD)

Waffle Long Sleeve. Image via Skims.

Layer up with this simple yet must-have waffle knit long sleeve that pairs well with everything in your closet.

SHOP IT: Skims, $71 ($56 USD)

Waffle Legging. Image via Skims.

Featuring a high waistline and fly detailing, these leggings are a cozy staple for the season.

SHOP IT: Skims, $79 ($62 USD)

Waffle Hoodie. Image via Skims.

A cropped fit elevates the look of this essential hoodie while still maintaining a relaxed look and feel.

SHOP IT: Skims, $99 ($78 USD)

Waffle Scoop Bra. Image via Skims.

Designed to wear alone, as a layering piece or as part of a chic lounging set, this stretch scoop bra is sure to become a new favourite.

SHOP IT: Skims, $46 ($36 USD)

