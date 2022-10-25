SKIMS Will Receive the CFDA's First-Ever Innovation Award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (aka the CFDA) announced the introduction of an all-new award for this year's ceremony, set to be awarded to SKIMS.

The Innovation Award will be presented at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion, and seeks to recognize "a fashion visionary leading with technology and innovation" that's had an influence on the way consumers shop for fashion.

Founded back in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder Jens Grede and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede, SKIMS has cemented itself as the ultimate solutions-oriented brand for shape-wear, changing the way that we view the category altogether. From offering countless size-inclusive collections to collaborations with TEAM USA, the brand has continued to design for a variation of body types at an accessible price point with innovation at its core.

"This year w'’re excited to not only unveil our newly established Innovation Award with the CFDA, but to also present the award to SKIMS," says Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a press release. "Similarly to how we work at Amazon Fashion, SKIMS works backward from the customers' latent needs to innovate on their behalf and provide the solutions they're seeking, to make shopping easier and more delightful. We look forward to this year's CFDA Fashion Awards and to continue our joint mission with the CFDA to champion American talent."

"Fashion relies on true visionaries to push the envelope and propel our industry forward," adds CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a press release. "With SKIMS, Kim, Emma, and Jens have pioneered new technology in the process of reinventing the concept of solutions-oriented shape-wear. Together with our CFDA Fashion Awards partner Amazon Fashion, which is a continuous innovator on behalf of customers, the CFDA is incredibly proud to honor SKIMS with the inaugural Innovation Award."

On receiving the award, Kardashian and her co-founders shared a joint statement which read, "SKIMS is delighted to be recognized as the first-ever recipient of the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Thank you to the CFDA and Amazon Fashion for acknowledging our efforts in the industry as we continue to innovate to find solutions for all customers.

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards are set to take place on November 7.

In other SKIMS-related news, the brand recently launched its new Shapewear Shop, designed to be a one-stop-shop for consumers looking to invest in solutions-wear.