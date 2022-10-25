SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a "premier resource" for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand's core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey.

Following on from SKIMS' "Seamless Sculpt Collection," which launched three years ago, the brand has re-stocked the collection's most popular styles, offering innovative shapewear fabrics, constructions and cuts. Alongside the existing collection, the new edit will incorporate numerous capsule collections that SKIMS has released in the last few years.

Standout collections from the edit include the Contour Lift Collection, SKIMS' first shapewear solution that features built-in cups, crafted in a matte micro fabric, and the Seamless Sculpt Low Back Shapewear, the brand's "invisible" offering which seeks to hold in the core, support the chest and cinch the waist. Alongside those, The Shapewear Shop includes SKIMS' Sheer Sculpt collection, with each piece constructed from invisible strength mesh, offering light support and seamless base layers.

The shapewear edit follows the launch of SKIMS' new "Glam" collection, comprised of corsets and bustiers inspired by Kim Kardashian's extensive vintage archive.

Check out The SKIMS Shapewear Shop on the brand's website.

