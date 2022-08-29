Skift Global Forum Preview: Ennismore CEO on the Appeal of Lifestyle Hotels

Jason Clampet
·8 min read
Ennismore co-CEO Sharan Pasricha. Ennismore
Ennismore co-CEO Sharan Pasricha. Ennismore

Who needs another lifestyle brand?

Consumers and developers, that’s who — if you follow recent activity across the hotel industry. Ennismore’s history began in 2011, but the lifestyle hotel leader it has quickly become is the result of a joint venture with Accor first announced in 2020. That partnership, finalized in 2021, brought together brands including The Hoxton, Gleneagles, SLS, Mama Shelter, 25hours, and others into a lifestyle supergroup.

The deal gave the hotel giant a majority stake but allowed Ennismore to get the best of both worlds: independence along with support from a well-run hospitality giant that already operates in nearly every global market. It has moved quickly to expand.

In June, Accor and Ennismore announced intentions to sell a minority stake in the joint venture to a Qatari consortium. Then shortly afterwards Ennismore announced a deal with a Saudi Arabian fund to invest $400 million in expanding lifestyle brands across the country. This followed a similar announcement of a deal to build out 1,300 JO&JOE properties in China in collaboration with Funyard Hotels and Resorts.

Ennismore is the creation of founder and co-CEO Sharan Pasricha, who now runs the group alongside co-CEO Gaurav Bhushan. Pasricha began building Ennismore with the acquisition of the Hoxton Hotel Shoreditch in London in 2012, followed by new Hoxton properties in Europe and the U.S. before acquiring the historic Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland in 2015.

Pasricha spoke with Skift co-founder Jason Clampet in late July, shortly after the Saudi Arabia announcement. Pasricha will be joining us in discussion at this year’s Skift Global Forum in New York.

The interview has been edited for length.

Skift: The deal that happened, how did that come together? The Saudi Arabia deal.

Sharan Pasricha: That’s been in the works for some time now. We’ve been making regular trips to the kingdom and around the region. And when [Accor CEO Sébastian Bazin and I] visited the foreign investment conference that they host in Riyadh, we had the opportunity to meet with some of the key folks in the kingdom and really spoke a lot about Ennismore and our journey. And I think they were really intrigued and interested in the idea of lifestyle.

It helped that a lot of the folks that we met during the trip frequented a lot of our lifestyle hotels. And we started really having early discussions with them about the opportunity to take a lot of our lifestyle brands to the kingdom.

As the world gets more global, we’ve got a really interesting opportunity for a lot of these lifestyle brands that were founded in the West to take those learnings, that spirit, and yet be very aware of the surroundings we’re going into and allow ourselves to build the foundation in some of these new economies.

Skift: Speaking of expansion, with JO&JOE, you’re doing a massive expansion in China. Will the number of properties from that, basically, outpace all the other existing properties you have?

Pasricha: You’ve got to look at China very differently from a lot of other markets. Specifically, as it relates to JO&JOE, this is a partnership with Funyard, which is an old existing relationship. And there’s a plan to build about 1,000 hotels over the next few years. JO&JOE, it’s an incredibly exciting, vibrant brand, and we’re now going to be adapting and tailoring that concept to the Chinese market. There’s a huge and growing market for affordable travel within China. And what JO&JOE offers is a unique opportunity and gateway to enter into that space.

Skift: In terms of [Ennismore’s] relationship with Accor, each one of its lifestyle brands is very unique. Even within the brands, the properties are very unique. On the other hand, Accor has a global breadth, but I don’t think anybody would call their properties unique. How does Ennismore fit within the broader Accor family, and what have they given you that you couldn’t have got independently?

Pasricha: The first part around unique fit with – let’s call them mass-market brands – that are within Accor’s stable. They all will have a place in the market to coexist and you have different guests that are frankly looking for different experiences. One is a fairly utilitarian bed for a night that offers incredible value at a great location. The other is lifestyle brands, which are rooted in purpose and focus and creating communities — which really sets them apart. There’s a place and a time for both.

Somebody read a stat to me the other day where they said, 2 percent of the branded hotels are lifestyle hotels, but almost 10 percent of those in construction are lifestyle hotels.

So really what’s particularly interesting for me is that consumers have spoken. They want a brand and a product that is perhaps more reflective of them and the values they uphold, but also more than just a bed for the night.

And two, I think owners have also understood and realized that there’s a tremendous value-creation opportunity by taking, at times, traditional construction methods and traditional boxes, but programming them very differently – by turning the rulebook on its head and really thinking about revenue generation and spaces in a very different way.

That’s what really makes lifestyle hotels particularly interesting, both on the consumer side and from the ownership side. And do you know what? It helps to be the largest player in one of the fastest growing segments of hospitality, generally.

Our 14 brands, whether it’s JO&JOE at €30 a bed right up to the SLS, there’s something in there for everyone, which is particularly unique and quite exciting for us.

Skift: What keeps you up at night?

Pasricha: The thing that keeps me up at night is making sure that every one of our 14 brands is unique, is authentic, tells a story, is differentiated among our group, has a very clear point of view. And that’s phase one.

Phase two is to make sure within the competitive landscape that we’re incredibly different and authentic from any of our peers and competitors. So those are the bits that keep me up and where I focus much of my time.

In terms of Accor as a partner, I could not be more delighted to have Sébastian and Accor – Europe’s largest hotel company – as a partner in this venture. What’s really unique about this construct is, we’re a company that’s creatively minded, that’s obsessed with this idea of creating brands with purpose.

Actually a lot of these brands are founder-built. So a lot of the founders are very involved in those brands, which really allows us to ensure that there’s tremendous growth and that the culture that each of these brands represent is very much intact. Whether it’s Serge and his son Jeremy Trigano at Mama Shelter, whether it’s Christoph at 25hours, whether it’s Steve and Laura at 21c.

And of course, where the founders are not involved, that’s where I step in and work incredibly closely with our teams to ensure that everything we do feels authentic and has a unique point of view.

As a result, we’ve amassed a really outstanding, world-class group of individuals that are obsessed with this idea of telling stories and who love authentic lifestyle hotels. They love this idea of creating incredible stories in some of the most amazing destinations.

We have over 100 operating hotels today, but close to 160 or so last time I checked in our pipeline. So we’re opening almost a hotel a week, at the moment, in, you name it, from beach resorts to mountain resorts, to city centers, to emerging economies, to all over the place. And what’s particularly exciting for me is to take these 14 brands and make sure they are relevant in all the markets and geographies they expand to. And that’s particularly quite exciting.

And then to add to that, when we’re setting up a hotel in Medellín or in Rio, we don’t need to set up huge IT infrastructures or procurement infrastructures, because we’ve got Accor as our partner to be able to lean and piggyback on.

In a way, I view us as a big startup, but with the might of Europe’s largest hotel company as an ally every single time you need to grow and scale. Accor’s got about 5,500 hotels and hundreds of developers around the world. Now all of a sudden as a large startup, we have the opportunity to partner with all these incredible developers who can help grow the Ennismore stable.

That’s a really unique combination.

Skift: As you’re thinking about growth the next few years, how much do you think is going to come from growing the existing brands that you have versus acquisition of more lifestyle brands?

Pasricha: I subscribe to the school of thought where less is more. I consider 14 already to be quite a lot.

What I don’t want is to follow the traditional mindset of accumulating brands.

For me, a brand is not a brand unless it has a very clear point of view, has a real purpose, a reason for being. Customers can genuinely connect with it in terms of what it offers. And more importantly, people that work there connect with its value.

So unless we can tick all those boxes, for me, it’s not a brand. It then becomes simply a product or a service. So we take brands very seriously.

I wear multiple hats, but I’m also a brand guy and I love how brands make you feel.

Skift Global Forum
Skift Global Forum

Join Us In Person on September 19-21, 2022

New York City

Reserve Your Seat

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a