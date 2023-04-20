Skiers wrap up the season in freestyle

Local skiers wrapped up the season on a high note at the recent Timber Tour BC Freestyle Championships at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Competitors from the Apex Freestyle Club and the KR Academy all brought home plenty of medals for their efforts.

The first-year academy is coached by two-time Olympian Kristi Richards of Summerland, who formerly coached the Apex team.

In the end, it was AFC’s Emelie McCaughey who distinguished herself earning a fifth podium finish in her five Timber Tour events this season.

For her efforts, the Female16 competitor was named the BC Freestyle athlete of the year.

At SilverStar, she finished with the bronze medal in the slopestyle race. She added a fourth in moguls and 11th in big air.

Emelie is also a competitive dancer, spending hours every week in the studio.

AFC fielded a team of eight athletes for the championships at SilverStar, however, fog played havoc with the event resulting in re-scheduling of single moguls and cancellation of the duals race.

Apex member Jackson Kendell continued his winning ways in the M14 division scoring firsts in all three moguls events and a gold medal at the BC Winter Games.

Leo Longstreet had the podium in sight in the previous rounds and was able to obtain 3rd in the final round.

Brandon Van Schalm had a crash on the first day where his own ski hit him in the lip, breaking some teeth and requiring six stitches. He was able to ski through the adversity on the last day to a season-best fifth-place finish in moguls.

At age 17, Grady Parsons likely skied in his final event with AFC, expecting to be moving on to a bigger stage next year. He wound up with a close second in the moguls.

While the competitive season is over for the young athletes, many will be training over the summer months using the trampoline and water ramp facility to practice.

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald