Skiers appear to fall after water plume whacks their lift at NC resort, video shows

Two skiers at a North Carolina mountain resort were hospitalized Friday after a ruptured hydrant shot a geyser-like plume of water at their chair lift, resort management confirmed Saturday.

Video of the incident appears to show two lift passengers before and after a fall at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, about 125 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Horrific today at @beechmtn,” a North Carolina man posted on Facebook with video of the incident. “Prayers for all the people involved. This should never have happened.”

In one video, two lift riders appear to brace themselves for the geyser. Another video shows them on the snow-covered ground.

The skiers had non-life threatening injuries, resort management said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

“We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are on a regular schedule,” according to the statement.

The plume shot from the snow after another guest at the resort skied into a water and air hydrant during snow-making operations, management said.

“The hydrant was under a loaded chair, resulting in several patrons getting wet,” according to the statement. “Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely.”

Avery County EMS took the injured skiers to a local hospital, according to the resort.

A review by the Observer on Saturday of federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration records showed no current or past citations against the resort.