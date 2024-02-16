Skier Dies, 2 Others Injured After Falling About 1,000 Feet in Alaska Avalanche

The two surviving skiers were transported to a local hospital with "serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries," according to an Alaska State Troopers news release

Cooper Landing Emergency Services Photo from the scene

An avalanche in Alaska has left two backcountry skiers injured and one dead after they fell down a mountain on Tuesday.

The three men were ascending a slope on John Mountain in the Kenai Mountains when they "triggered an avalanche that propagated 100-200 feet above them," the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center stated in a preliminary report.

The avalanche was approximately "150 feet wide and ran for 700 vertical feet," according to the center's report.

Cooper Landing EMS Deputy Chief Clay Adam told The Anchorage Daily News that the avalanche "broke loose" and carried the men "800 to 1,000 feet down." After being swept away, two of the skiers were able to "self-rescue."

Cooper Landing Emergency Services First responders at the scene

The third skier, identified as 28-year-old Anchorage resident Joseph Allen, was dug out of the avalanche by his friends, who performed "life-saving measures, which were ultimately not successful," said the Alaska State Troopers in a news release,

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an update on Facebook by Cooper Landing Emergency Services.

The two surviving skiers were transported to a local hospital with "serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries," per the organization.

"CLES would like to remind anyone who engages in backcountry recreational activities to please check the local avalanche conditions before setting out. Always be prepared with the appropriate safety gear regardless of how safe and experienced you might be! These victims had all the necessary safety gear and it still proved deadly," they added in their update.

Cooper Landing Emergency Services Photo of snow in the area

On the day of the accident, the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued a warning on Facebook, noting that there was "high danger due to very strong east winds impacting the mountains."

"Widespread natural wind slab avalanches were likely occurring last night and are expected to do so through today. These could break in a buried weak layer, making larger avalanches that could run further than expected. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended," their post read.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the shared another post on Wednesday. that read, in part, "These are extremely difficult times and our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased."

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, eight people have died in avalanches during the 2023-2024 season.



