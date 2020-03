Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl - Reopen TBA

California=

Alpine Meadows - Reopen TBA

Bear Mountain - Reopen TBA

Bear Valley - Closed for Snow Sports

Boreal - Reopen TBA

China Peak - Closed for Snow Sports

Dodge Ridge - Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch - Reopen TBA

Homewood - Closed for Snow Sports

June - Reopen TBA

Mammoth - Reopen TBA

Mountain High - Reopen TBA

Mt Baldy - Reopen TBA

Snow Summit - Reopen TBA

Snow Valley - Reopen TBA

Soda Springs - Closed for Snow Sports

Squaw Valley - Reopen TBA

Sugar Bowl - Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak - Closed for Snow Sports

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Lookout Pass - Wed 9:26a 1 new machine groomed 84 - 107 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pebble Creek - Closed for Snow Sports

Schweitzer Mountain - Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain - Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Cooper Spur - Reopen TBA

Mt Bachelor - Reopen 03/23

Mt Hood Meadows - Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Hood Skibowl - Reopen TBA

Timberline - Reopen TBA

Willamette Pass - Closed for Snow Sports

Washington=

49 Degrees North - Wed 7:52a machine groomed 85 - 125 base 82 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon, Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Crystal Mountain - Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Baker - Reopen 03/24 Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p.

Summit at Snoqualmie - Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental - Reopen TBA

White Pass - Reopen TBA Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Baldy Mountain - Closed for Snow Sports

Cypress Mountain - Reopen TBA

Fairmont Hot Springs - Reopen TBA

Grouse Mountain - Reopen TBA

Hudson Bay - Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 - Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek - Closed for Snow Sports

Manning Park Resort - Reopen TBA

Powder King - Wed 4:46a machine groomed 93 - 161 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Revelstoke Mountain - Reopen TBA

Sun Peaks - Closed for Snow Sports

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain - Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Bromont - Reopen TBA

Camp Fortune - Reopen TBA

Mont Belu - Reopen TBA

Mont Blanc - Reopen TBA

Mont Cascades - Reopen TBA

Mont Gleason - Reopen TBA

Mont Habitant - Reopen TBA

Mont Orford - Reopen TBA

Mont Sainte Anne - Reopen TBA

Mont Ste Marie - Reopen TBA

Owls Head - Reopen TBA

Ski La Reserve - Reopen TBA

Sommet Edelweiss - Reopen TBA

Sommet Gabriel - Reopen TBA

Sommet Morin Heights - Reopen TBA

Sommet Olympia - Reopen TBA

Sommet Saint Sauveur - Reopen TBA

Stoneham - Reopen TBA

Tremblant - Reopen TBA

Val D Irene - Reopen TBA

versant Avila - Reopen TBA

Vorlage - Reopen TBA

Ontario=

Blue Mountain - Reopen TBA

Horseshoe Resort - Reopen TBA

Alberta=

Sunshine Village - Reopen TBA

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort - Closed for Snow Sports

Eaglecrest - Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Star XC - Closed for Snow Sports