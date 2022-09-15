Ski holiday tracker: The latest Covid rules in ski resorts and travel advice

covid rules ski resorts travel advice winter holidays 2023 - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

The 2022/23 is fast approaching and following three winters’ worth of disruption, closed resorts and cancelled holidays, British skiers are holding out for a smooth winter of sliding, with no red tape in their way.

Since last season, Covid travel rules have largely been scrapped across the globe, including in Europe’s top ski resorts, and despite chaos at UK airports thousands of Britons have enjoyed stress-free summer holidays.

France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland are all welcoming Britons, regardless of vaccination status, with open arms, and rules in resorts are largely a thing of the past. North America remains closed to unvaccinated skiers, however.

The below guide will bring you up to speed with any remaining requirements so you can make the most of the winter ahead – they vary from country to country.

Despite the positive outlook, as ever, it will pay to be flexible, take the right precautions and plan carefully following the latest government advice.

Austria

Entry requirements

Austria is open, restriction free. Passengers arriving in Austria do not need to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery.

Are resorts open?

Austria’s ski resorts are set to open as planned this winter. Skiing is already underway in on the Hintertux glacier.

What rules are in place in ski resorts?

Masks are no longer mandatory in essential shops and when using public transport, including ski lifts, in Austria. Since August 1, you no longer need to quarantine if you test positive, provided that an FFP2 mask is worn indoors in public areas.

Switzerland

Entry requirements

Switzerland is welcoming Britons without any restrictions. Passengers do not need to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery.

Are resorts open?

Ski lifts across Switzerland will begin turning from late-November onwards. Zermatt and Saas Fee were forced to end their summer skiing season early because of the European heatwave and poor snow conditions. Find the perfect Swiss resort for every budget here.

Story continues

What rules are in place in ski resorts?

The Swiss government has dropped all Covid restrictions across the country, including masks and vaccine passports. There is no mandatory isolation requirement if you test positive.

covid angel - Robert Hradil/Getty

France

Entry requirements

France lifted all Covid-related travel restrictions on August 1. You no longer need to show proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative test to visit.

Are resorts open?

Ski resorts in France begin to lift their shutters ready for the winter season in mid-November. The nation’s highest resort, Val Thorens, will welcome skiers from November 19.

What rules are in place?

France has scrapped its last-remaining Covid-related rules, including masks and social distancing. Isolation rules still apply if you test positive, regardless of your vaccination status.

Italy

Entry requirements

Regardless of your vaccination status you can visit Italy restriction free this winter, without the need to show a vaccine certificate, proof of recovery or a negative test.

Are resorts open?

Skiing will commence in Italy from October onwards, with high-altitude Cervinia hoping to kick off its season in the coming weeks, subject to snowcover.

What rules are in place?

Most Covid rules have been scrapped in Italy, however, until at least September 30, FFP2 masks remain compulsory when entering Italy by ferry, train or coach, on public transport within the country, including buses and taxis and

when visiting healthcare facilities. Mask wearing is still recommended in all indoor public spaces. Children under six are exempt.

cervinia - Enrico Romanzi

Canada

Entry requirements

Unlike its European cousins, Canada is still preventing unvaccinated travellers from visiting. Fully vaccinated passengers (two doses) are welcome, without the need to take pre-departure test, but you must have received your second dose at least 14 days before you enter Canada. Arrivals must also supply mandatory information via ArriveCAN (App or website), including proof of vaccination. Random on-arrival tests are being carried out. If you test positive you must isolate for 10 days.

Are ski resorts open?

Ski resorts in Canada will begin to open to visits for the winter from November onwards.

What rules are in place?

Mask wearing remains common across Canada, but rules vary depending on your final destination. For example, British Columbia, home to Whistler Blackcomb, has lifted its public health mask mandate and proof of vaccination program. The region has also lifted restrictions on events, bars and restaurants.

What are the rules for families and teenagers?

Children over 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to visit Canada — and any unvaccinated children aged 5-11 years in Canada must have proof of recovery from Covid between 14 and 180 days before departure. Partially vaccinated youths aged 12 to 17 must test and then quarantine for 14 days, in line with the rules for unvaccinated adults, and test pre-entry, on arrival and on day eight

whistler - Getty

The US

Entry requirements

Fully vaccinated adults from the UK can enter the United States without a test. You cannot enter if you are not fully vaccinated (two doses), unless you fall under its category of exceptions for non-citizens. Children under 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements for entry.

Are ski resorts open?

Arapahoe Basin is set to open on October 22 and is often the first resort in the US to do so.

What rules are in place?

There are no mask rules, social distancing or vaccine passports in place in the States. If you test positive while in the USA, you may be required to isolate in your hotel or accommodation, but these rules vary from state to state.

Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden & Finland)

Entry requirements

There are no Covid-related requirements regarding vaccination, testing or self-isolation when entering Sweden, Norway or Finland.

Are ski resorts open?

Levi in Finland hopes to open next month, followed by resorts such as Trysil and Hemsedal in Norway and Are in Sweden by the end of November.

What rules are in place?

Scandinavian resorts had very few rules in place last winter. Now, any that were in place have been scrapped entirely.

What do I need to know before I book the best ski holiday destinations for the 2022/23 season?

Despite Covid restrictions now being largely non-existent, it is always worth checking the latest travel advice for a destination before booking.

Whether you leave it until the last minute or book now to secure your spot on the slopes, as long as you book with an Atol-bonded tour operator, or – in most cases – pay for your holiday with a credit card, you will get a refund in the event of the operator going into insolvency. Package holiday providers also have a legal responsibility for your safety, so they won’t take you to a destination that the FCDO advises against, or if resorts are closed, and they are legally obliged to refund you for a cancellation – though many have been taking weeks or months to do so.

Many travel insurance companies have now started to sell policies again and nearly all will cover you if you get ill. Winter sport specialists MPI Brokers and Battleface have specific policies for snow-sport fans looking for extra cover, for coronavirus, ski-specific claims or travel against Foreign Office advice.

Before booking, you need to check explicitly the policy of the operator or airline you are dealing with and whether they will allow you to cancel without penalty if there is another lockdown or travel restrictions are tightened, impacting your ability to travel. Find everything you need to know before booking a ski holiday this winter here.

This guide is regularly updated with the latest information.