Ski holiday tracker: The latest Covid rules in ski resorts and travel advice

Lucy Aspden
·6 min read
covid rules ski resorts travel advice winter holidays 2023 - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP
covid rules ski resorts travel advice winter holidays 2023 - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

The 2022/23 is fast approaching and following three winters’ worth of disruption, closed resorts and cancelled holidays, British skiers are holding out for a smooth winter of sliding, with no red tape in their way.

Since last season, Covid travel rules have largely been scrapped across the globe, including in Europe’s top ski resorts, and despite chaos at UK airports thousands of Britons have enjoyed stress-free summer holidays.

France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland are all welcoming Britons, regardless of vaccination status, with open arms, and rules in resorts are largely a thing of the past. North America remains closed to unvaccinated skiers, however.

The below guide will bring you up to speed with any remaining requirements so you can make the most of the winter ahead – they vary from country to country.

Despite the positive outlook, as ever, it will pay to be flexible, take the right precautions and plan carefully following the latest government advice.

Austria

Entry requirements

Austria is open, restriction free. Passengers arriving in Austria do not need to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery.

Are resorts open?

Austria’s ski resorts are set to open as planned this winter. Skiing is already underway in on the Hintertux glacier.

What rules are in place in ski resorts?

Masks are no longer mandatory in essential shops and when using public transport, including ski lifts, in Austria. Since August 1, you no longer need to quarantine if you test positive, provided that an FFP2 mask is worn indoors in public areas.

Switzerland

Entry requirements

Switzerland is welcoming Britons without any restrictions. Passengers do not need to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery.

Are resorts open?

Ski lifts across Switzerland will begin turning from late-November onwards. Zermatt and Saas Fee were forced to end their summer skiing season early because of the European heatwave and poor snow conditions. Find the perfect Swiss resort for every budget here.

What rules are in place in ski resorts?

The Swiss government has dropped all Covid restrictions across the country, including masks and vaccine passports. There is no mandatory isolation requirement if you test positive.

covid angel - Robert Hradil/Getty
covid angel - Robert Hradil/Getty

France

Entry requirements

France lifted all Covid-related travel restrictions on August 1. You no longer need to show proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative test to visit.

Are resorts open?

Ski resorts in France begin to lift their shutters ready for the winter season in mid-November. The nation’s highest resort, Val Thorens, will welcome skiers from November 19.

What rules are in place?

France has scrapped its last-remaining Covid-related rules, including masks and social distancing. Isolation rules still apply if you test positive, regardless of your vaccination status.

Italy

Entry requirements

Regardless of your vaccination status you can visit Italy restriction free this winter, without the need to show a vaccine certificate, proof of recovery or a negative test.

Are resorts open?

Skiing will commence in Italy from October onwards, with high-altitude Cervinia hoping to kick off its season in the coming weeks, subject to snowcover.

What rules are in place?

Most Covid rules have been scrapped in Italy, however, until at least September 30, FFP2 masks remain compulsory when entering Italy by ferry, train or coach, on public transport within the country, including buses and taxis and
when visiting healthcare facilities. Mask wearing is still recommended in all indoor public spaces. Children under six are exempt.

cervinia - Enrico Romanzi
cervinia - Enrico Romanzi

Canada

Entry requirements

Unlike its European cousins, Canada is still preventing unvaccinated travellers from visiting. Fully vaccinated passengers (two doses) are welcome, without the need to take pre-departure test, but you must have received your second dose at least 14 days before you enter Canada. Arrivals must also supply mandatory information via ArriveCAN (App or website), including proof of vaccination. Random on-arrival tests are being carried out. If you test positive you must isolate for 10 days.

Are ski resorts open?

Ski resorts in Canada will begin to open to visits for the winter from November onwards.

What rules are in place?

Mask wearing remains common across Canada, but rules vary depending on your final destination. For example, British Columbia, home to Whistler Blackcomb, has lifted its public health mask mandate and proof of vaccination program. The region has also lifted restrictions on events, bars and restaurants.

What are the rules for families and teenagers?

Children over 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to visit Canada — and any unvaccinated children aged 5-11 years in Canada must have proof of recovery from Covid between 14 and 180 days before departure. Partially vaccinated youths aged 12 to 17 must test and then quarantine for 14 days, in line with the rules for unvaccinated adults, and test pre-entry, on arrival and on day eight

whistler - Getty
whistler - Getty

The US

Entry requirements

Fully vaccinated adults from the UK can enter the United States without a test. You cannot enter if you are not fully vaccinated (two doses), unless you fall under its category of exceptions for non-citizens. Children under 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements for entry.

Are ski resorts open?

Arapahoe Basin is set to open on October 22 and is often the first resort in the US to do so.

What rules are in place?

There are no mask rules, social distancing or vaccine passports in place in the States. If you test positive while in the USA, you may be required to isolate in your hotel or accommodation, but these rules vary from state to state.

Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden & Finland)

Entry requirements

There are no Covid-related requirements regarding vaccination, testing or self-isolation when entering Sweden, Norway or Finland.

Are ski resorts open?

Levi in Finland hopes to open next month, followed by resorts such as Trysil and Hemsedal in Norway and Are in Sweden by the end of November.

What rules are in place?

Scandinavian resorts had very few rules in place last winter. Now, any that were in place have been scrapped entirely.

What do I need to know before I book the best ski holiday destinations for the 2022/23 season?

Despite Covid restrictions now being largely non-existent, it is always worth checking the latest travel advice for a destination before booking.

Whether you leave it until the last minute or book now to secure your spot on the slopes, as long as you book with an Atol-bonded tour operator, or – in most cases – pay for your holiday with a credit card, you will get a refund in the event of the operator going into insolvency. Package holiday providers also have a legal responsibility for your safety, so they won’t take you to a destination that the FCDO advises against, or if resorts are closed, and they are legally obliged to refund you for a cancellation – though many have been taking weeks or months to do so.

Many travel insurance companies have now started to sell policies again and nearly all will cover you if you get ill. Winter sport specialists MPI Brokers and Battleface have specific policies for snow-sport fans looking for extra cover, for coronavirus, ski-specific claims or travel against Foreign Office advice.

Before booking, you need to check explicitly the policy of the operator or airline you are dealing with and whether they will allow you to cancel without penalty if there is another lockdown or travel restrictions are tightened, impacting your ability to travel. Find everything you need to know before booking a ski holiday this winter here.

This guide is regularly updated with the latest information.

Latest Stories

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Flames hire decorated women's player Rebecca Johnston for player development role

    CALGARY — Decorated Canadian women's hockey team forward Rebecca Johnston joined a recent wave of women entering NHL teams' hockey operations departments when the Calgary Flames took her aboard. The 32-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction, as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time job, the Flames said Tuesday. Johnston, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the oldest player on the Canadian te