Ski holiday ruined by no snow? Try these alternatives at some of Europe’s resorts

A raft of ski resorts across Europe are opening summer biking trails or offering “toboggan on rails”, zip wire descents or go-karting to retain customers because of a lack of snow.

Unseasonably mild temperatures have seen half of France’s ski slopes closed with the worst affected the lower-altitude resorts where rain and sleet have seen many slopes turn a greener shade of white.

In Austria, the resorts around Salzburg last had snow a month ago.

Over in Switzerland, new year temperatures hit a record 20C, the highest ever north of the Alps in January.

This weekend’s Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Swiss resort of Adelboden will finally go ahead, but only after artificial snow from a snow cannon helped the famous Chuenisbaergli piste receive approval for use for the big slalom events.

Until recently, it was assumed that the immediate problem lay with resorts lying below 1,000m (3,280ft), where experts said that skiing would likely become impossible as global temperatures rose.

But now, alarm bells are ringing for those at 1,500m (4,921ft) previously considered “snow safe”. One resort, Spluegen in Switzerland, has shut down until further notice.

In France, only 50 of the country’s 250 ski resorts are “high altitude”, namely above the 1,500m mark, according to Lauren Reynard of Domaines Skiables de France, which runs many resorts.

That prompted Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday to ask: “Do mid-altitude resorts still have a future?”

Some are already widening their offer. In Switzerland, some resorts have even opened their summer biking trails rather than try to offer winter sports.

At the Lac Blanc resort in Alsace, eastern France, the pistes are all shut. But Christophe Berganini, the chief of the Kaysersberg valley tourist board, told BFMTV: “We’re lucky enough to be very close to a Christmas market, so people can visit Alsatian villages.”

He also proudly presented the resort’s “toboggan on rails” which doesn’t require snow to operate.

“Mid-mountain is better suited to summer tourism thanks to its vegetation and more clement climate,” argued Mr Reynaud.

Christian Mantei, the president of Atout France, the national tourism development agency, added: “It’s ideal for hiking, open-air leisure activities, visiting villages and discovering traditional professions.”

“Everyone is aware of the impact of climate change. We have to move towards something else,” said Christine Massoure, the head of La Compagnie des Pyrenees, which runs eight resorts ranging in height between 1,450m-2,000m (4,757ft-6,561ft).

Despite this, some resort managers preferred to plough on with skiing while the going is still good.

Jean-Yves Remy, the head of LabelleMontagne, which runs seven resorts between 900m- 2,400m (2,952ft-7,874ft) high in the Vosges, Alps, and Italy’s Piedmont, said: “You’d have to be mad to deny global warming.

“As things stand today, we are running profitable resorts. The issue is not shutting down. On the contrary, last season was a record.”

Others, however, have already set a time limit to transitioning to non-snow activities.

“We hope to hold out for as long as possible,” said Olivier Erard, head of the SMMO union that runs the Metabief resort in the Jura mountains, just north of the Alps.

For a ski resort to be viable, it needs to remain open a minimum number of days per year.

Mr Erard told Le Figaro: “We are currently around the 95-day mark. When we hit 80, it will not long be viable. That will happen sometime between now and 2040.

“We know we have to transform our business model, but we don’t yet know where we’re going. We have at least 10 years to find solutions.”