Ski freeride - FWT - A 38 ans, Lorraine Huber se retire de la compétition et du Freeride World Tour
Victorieuse du Freeride World Tour 2017, sur le podium cette année, l'Autrichienne Lorraine Huber a annoncé qu'elle se retire de la compétition, à 38 ans. Cette année, à 38 ans, Lorraine Huber était encore sur le podium du Freeride World Tour (3e). Un an plus tôt, en 2017, l'Autrichienne remportait le circuit professionnel et était sacrée championne du monde. Après huit ans sur le Freeride World Tour, Lorraine Huber a annoncé ce mercredi sa retraite. Fini les compétitions donc. « La compétition sur le FWT m'a beaucoup apporté, écrit-elle sur ses réseaux-sociaux. Se battre pour quelque chose, les rêves et les objectifs qui ont enrichi ma vie, ces expériences mémorables de ski avec les meilleurs freeriders du monde... L'amitié. Cela m'a aussi permis d'introduire le freeride à un large public en Autriche et à l'international. Je suis vraiment reconnaissante pour les nombreuses leçons et les expériences personnelles au cours de toutes ces années sur les tournois qualificatifs et sur le tour. Ce fut un sacré voyage ! » Toute l'actualité du Freeride World Tour Lorraine Huber précise qu'elle n'arrête pas sa carrière de skieuse professionnelle : elle veut continuer à partager son expérience, notamment auprès des femmes via sa page Facebook Women's Progression Days et va tourner des films de ski. Dans l'optique d'aider des athlètes à atteindre leurs objectifs, elle va également préparer un master à l'université de Salzburg pour devenir préparatrice mental.
After months of soul searching and careful consideration, I have decided that this is the year I'm going to retire from the @freerideworldtour. I've had 8 intense and unforgettable years on Tour! I skied two of my best competition runs in Fieberbrunn and at the Xtreme Verbier during the #fwt18 season and I am very happy to end my competition career on such a high note. Competing on the FWT has given me so very much: something to strive for, dreams and goals to achieve which have enriched my life, memorable experiences of #skiing with some of the best #freeriders around the world, and friendship. It has allowed me to introduce the sport of #freeriding to a broad audience in Austria as well as internationally. I am truly grateful for the many personal lessons and experiences over the years on the qualifier events and on Tour - it's been a hell of a ride! Although I'm retiring from competition, by no means am I retiring as a #professionalskier. It's especially important to me to pass on my knowledge and experience in the sport of freeriding to future generations - particularly to #femaleskiers. I plan on expanding my #womensprogressiondays. I will also be busy with the production of ski film projects. My next big goal is to complete my master's degree in #mentalstrength coaching at the University of Salzburg. This will enable me to #coach athletes professionally in reaching their full potential. I want to use this opportunity to thank the organisers of the FWT as well as the judges and the athletes I've learnt so much from and shared incredible highs and lows with. I want to thank my family and friends for their ongoing support - I know it wasn't always easy - thanks from the bottom of my ?? Thanks to my strength coaches and to the employees at the @olympiazentrum_vorarlberg for their training expertise and their valuable support in getting me through my last two injuries. I want to thank my sponsors @kaestleski, @lechzuers, @bergansofnorway, @scottsports, @audi, @strolz.lech, @dalbellosports and @roecklsports for their ongoing trust. And lastly, the fans for all your support. Thanks for watching me ride and for sharing the stoke!
