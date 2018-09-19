Ski freeride - FWT - A 38 ans, Lorraine Huber se retire de la compétition et du Freeride World Tour

Victorieuse du Freeride World Tour 2017, sur le podium cette année, l'Autrichienne Lorraine Huber a annoncé qu'elle se retire de la compétition, à 38 ans. Cette année, à 38 ans, Lorraine Huber était encore sur le podium du Freeride World Tour (3e). Un an plus tôt, en 2017, l'Autrichienne remportait le circuit professionnel et était sacrée championne du monde. Après huit ans sur le Freeride World Tour, Lorraine Huber a annoncé ce mercredi sa retraite. Fini les compétitions donc. « La compétition sur le FWT m'a beaucoup apporté, écrit-elle sur ses réseaux-sociaux. Se battre pour quelque chose, les rêves et les objectifs qui ont enrichi ma vie, ces expériences mémorables de ski avec les meilleurs freeriders du monde... L'amitié. Cela m'a aussi permis d'introduire le freeride à un large public en Autriche et à l'international. Je suis vraiment reconnaissante pour les nombreuses leçons et les expériences personnelles au cours de toutes ces années sur les tournois qualificatifs et sur le tour. Ce fut un sacré voyage ! » Toute l'actualité du Freeride World Tour Lorraine Huber précise qu'elle n'arrête pas sa carrière de skieuse professionnelle : elle veut continuer à partager son expérience, notamment auprès des femmes via sa page Facebook Women's Progression Days et va tourner des films de ski. Dans l'optique d'aider des athlètes à atteindre leurs objectifs, elle va également préparer un master à l'université de Salzburg pour devenir préparatrice mental.

