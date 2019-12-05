Ski cross racer Britt Phelan eyes new opportunities without best friend in tow

As Britt Phelan prepared for this week's season-opening ski cross World Cup event in Val Thorens, France, she spoke of her elusive first victory and another first since joining the sport four years ago.

"I don't have my best friend there for me every second of the day, which is challenging," the Canadian Olympian said of former teammate Kelsey Serwa during a recent visit to Toronto.

Phelan and Serwa first met as young alpine skiers, quickly became best friends and have been inseparable ever since. That is, until this past July when Serwa retired at age 29 with an Olympic gold and silver medal, over 20 World Cup medals, a world title and two X Games victories.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Phelan often sends Serwa video of her training for feedback even though they see each other in Whistler, B.C., regularly speak on the phone and bike together.

WATCH | Kelsey Serwa, Britt Phelan finish 1-2 at Olympics:

"Kelsey was very helpful to me in my transition from skiing," said Phelan, who finished second to Serwa at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. "She was a genuinely happy person and I was immediately comfortable being around her. Having her support right away was amazing.

"She kind of let me down softly last year when she wasn't there for the first half of the season. And throughout our [2018 Olympic] journey to Pyeongchang she had a couple of injuries as did I, so we did have that separation."

Phelan, who was Serwa's maid of honour at her September wedding, expected one immediate change in her friend's absence at Val Thorens. While Serwa let opponents go ahead of her during the first training run at World Cup events as she made note of their tendencies, a nervous Phelan preferred to be first down the course.

Professional mountain biker

Story continues

"We're very different people," Phelan said. "I had a choice to do it Kelsey's way or my own way but it was always more fun if we stuck together and did Kelsey's plan. Now I can do what I want to do and things that help me."

The 28-year-old is handling the nerves of competition better nowadays, thanks to a busy summer schedule of mountain biking, which Phelan began competing in at age 15. The native of Mont-Tremblant, Que., races enduro, which involves biking up and down a mountain in timed stages.

WATCH | Serwa, Phelan 'won the Olympics' in PyeongChang:

Phelan said the sports complement each other in how athletes must handle the terrain, create and carry momentum, and negotiate corners.

"For me, it's more the mental side that has been beneficial for my skiing," said Phelan, who has done four Enduro World Series races and placed eighth at the Whistler stop last year. "Racing bikes allows me to work on what I want as a mindset at the start [in ski cross] as far as my activation level and nerves."

'A bit of nerves means you care'

There was a time when race days on the snow were so stressful that Phelan couldn't eat breakfast. She began to hate competing. However, biking brought back the joy.

"It took a long time to realize I love racing. I loved it growing up," she said. "When there's a lot of pressure, it's hard to enjoy, but biking has reminded me that I do love [ski cross] racing. And a bit of nerves are good because it means you care."

WATCH | Phelan earns World Cup bronze in Germany:

Inspired by the "unparalleled work ethic" of Serwa and her ability to make others feel important, Phelan began to assume more of a leadership role at recent ski camps in Australia and Switzerland, offering advice to younger teammates.

"I try and share advice when I see fit," she said. "I recognize when people are having a hard go and know how isolating that can feel, having gone through it many times in my career."

Phelan earned a silver medal last January in the big final at Idre Fjäll, Sweden, and the next month captured bronze in the same event at Feldberg, Germany, for her fifth career podium finish. Ranked fifth in the world entering this season, she believes she has the skill and talent to win.

"I'm still learning so much in ski cross every day and every year," she said. "I've been consistent, top five [in the world] the last three years, and want to maintain that but don't want to sell myself short and settle for average or safe results.

"As you get further in your career, you realize the time is now. There's never going to be an ideal time where all the pieces of the puzzle are perfectly aligned. Every race is a new opportunity."