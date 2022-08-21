Skellerup Holdings' (NZSE:SKL) Dividend Will Be Increased To NZ$0.1415

Skellerup Holdings Limited's (NZSE:SKL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to NZ$0.1415 on 14th of October. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

Skellerup Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Skellerup Holdings' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 124% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

EPS is set to grow by 28.8% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 80% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.06 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.205. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Skellerup Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Skellerup Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Skellerup Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Skellerup Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skellerup Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

