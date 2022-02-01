Skeljungur hf.: Skeljungur will publish Q4 2021 financial results on Tuesday 8th February

Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q4 2021 financial results after market have closed on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A presentation of the results will be held before the markets open on 9 February. Further information about the presentation, location, webcast, etc. will be provided upon publication of the Q4 financial results.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/








