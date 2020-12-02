Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Strengur hf.

The NBA has scheduled a blockbuster opening-night slate for the 2020-21 season.
The trial for the civil suit against Antonio Brown was initially set for Dec. 2020, but has been delayed until Dec. 2021.
Holtz has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.
Pat Patterson was the first wrestler to hold the Intercontinental title.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The pain injection gone wrong cost Tyrod Taylor his starting job, but he reportedly won't be filing a grievance.
Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.
It's going to depend on how the order shapes up and who takes over in Jacksonville.
The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.
Legendary wrestler Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The Monttreal native, whose birth name was Pierre Clermont, had been battling cancer. Patterson's wrestling career spanned from 1958 to 1984. After making his debut on regional fight cards in Quebec, he moved to the U.S. in the early 1960s. In 1979, he became WWE's first Intercontinental champion. After retiring in the ring in 1984, he worked as a colour analyst and in various roles behind the scenes with the head of the company, Vince McMahon. The promotion was then called the World Wrestling Federation. In 2016, Patterson published his autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, in collaboration with author Bertrand Hébert. Patterson's sexual orientation was widely known in wrestling circles, but he announced it publicly in 2014. Known as "le Rêve du Québec" for his exploits in the ring, he also became known for thinking of creative ways of ending wrestling matches. He came up with the concept of the Royal Rumble, an elimination match that traditionally features 30 wrestlers and has gone on to become one of WWE's most popular events. In WWE's statement, Patterson's career is described as being ''synonymous with making history." "From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore," read the statement. Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.
After a freak accident during practice, DiDi Richards didn't know if she'd ever play basketball again. Just 38 days later, she made it back onto the court.
Orlando Franklin looks like a completely different person now that his NFL career is over.
It's not a coincidence that Notre Dame has emerged as a top-tier team as Book keeps playing well.
Paralympic champion Josh Dueck was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2022 Beijing Games on Wednesday. The Canadian Paralympic Hall of Famer from Kimberley, B.C., competed at two Games, winning gold in super combined alpine skiing and silver in downhill in 2014 after also taking silver in sitting slalom in 2010. The 39-year-old served as the closing ceremony flag-bearer in Sochi. "When I got the call with the news that I was named to lead the Canadian Paralympic Team my mind started to dance with possibility," Dueck said. "To be a champion for sport, friend and mentor to the athletes and part of the support team for Canada at the Paralympic Games is an incredible privilege. There is a great sense of honour and duty that comes with this storied role, and I look forward to learning from our history and building on this legacy with our teams." Dueck, who lives in Vernon, B.C., was injured in a ski accident just six years before his Paralympic debut. The first person to successfully perform a back flip on a sit ski, Dueck now works as a peer mentor and motivational speaker as well as leading Freestyle BC. Dueck worked with CBC Sports as a broadcaster for the 2018 Paralympics. The 2022 Games are scheduled to run Mar. 4-13 from Beijing, with Canada planning to participate in all five sports. Speed skater and two-time gold medallist Catriona Le May Doan was recently named Olympic chef de mission for Beijing. WATCH | Josh Dueck excited to be chef de mission: Canadian Paralympic Committee president Marc-Andre Fabien said Dueck is poised to impact the 2022 team in a positive manner. "He is the epitome of strong athlete leadership and will bring so much positive energy, thoughtful introspection, fresh ideas, and valuable support to the team. He is incredibly well respected within the sport community, has been a longtime passionate advocate for Paralympic sport and brings in many different experiences and perspectives from his many roles in sport," Fabien said. As chef de mission, Dueck is tasked with promoting Team Canada, guiding its athletes in Beijing and fostering a positive environment. "The story of every athlete is filled with hope, opportunity, challenge and often uncertainty. Athletes are trained to embrace challenge, let go of the things they cannot control, and to persevere through even the most difficult situations, in an effort to be a little better today than we were yesterday," Dueck said. "In the world today, we need more beacons of hope that remind us we can rise above the challenges we face. My goal is to help share these stories of hope."
Southern Miss intends to hire Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports sources.
We were too focused on Denver last week to worry about the Saints' quiet passing day.
Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!