Skeljungur hf.: Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur on candidacy to the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf.

The Nomination Committee of Skeljungur hf. hereby advertises for nominations or candidacy to the Board of Directors for The Annual General Meeting of Skeljungur which will be held on March 3, 2022.

The Nomination Committee has an advisory role regarding the election of Board Members by putting forth a proposal at the AGM. The objective of the Nomination Committee is to establish a transparent and clear procedure for the nomination of Board Members at the Company´s AGM. The procedure is intended to enable the shareholders to take a more informed decision regarding whom to elect for Board membership. The Committees objective is also to ensure that the Company´s Board is sufficiently diverse, when it comes to capabilities, experience and knowledge. Also, that the Board Members´ capabilities are usable for the Company and its subsidiaries.



Board Members must meet the conditions set out in the Company’s articles of association and Article 66 of the Act on Public Limited Liability Companies No. 2/1995. The rules of procedure of the Nomination Committee, the Company’s articles of association and other documents are accessible on Skeljungur’s website.

The Nomination Committee requests that notifications about candidature for the Board of Directors will be submitted, on the attached candidature form, before end of January 27, 2022 at tilnefningarnefnd@skeljungur.is . The Committee will invite candidates to meet with them February 1-3, 2022.

The Committee’s proposal will be published, with other proposals to the AGM, February 10, 2022. The Committee reserves the right to change its proposal until 10 days before the AGM. Notification about candidature for the Board of Directors must be submitted five days before the AGM but the Nomination Committee will however not be able to assess candidature that are received within two weeks before the meeting that will be held on 3 March 2022. Information about all candidates will be published on the Company’s website no later than two days before the AGM.

Key dates:

January 27 The Nomination Committee requests that nominations/candidacy are submitted within this day

February 1-3 The Nomination Committee interviews with candidates

February 10 The Nomination Committee submits its report and proposals together with the invite to the AGM

February 17 The Nomination Committee does not assess candidature that is received after 16:00 on this day

February 21 Deadline for the Nomination Committee to change their proposal

February 26 Deadline at 16:00 to submit candidacy for the Board of Directors

March 1 Information about all candidates will be published

March 3 Annual General Meeting of Skeljungur 2022

