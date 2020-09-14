‘Skeletal remains’ found by a South Florida lawn crew last week have been identified

The bones found last week by a lawn care crew belong to a Boca Raton man who had been missing for a month, Boca Raton police announced.

Douglas Friend, 54, hadn’t been seen since Aug. 1 at his home in the 3000 block of Northwest 25th Terrace. Friend’s 2009 silver Lexus 3000 with a New Jersey license plate had been seen on Aug. 11, but it was abandoned on Yamato Road, north of Friend’s home.

Still farther north, just south of Atlantic Avenue on U.S. 441/State Road 7, about nine miles from Friend’s home, a lawn crew working Tuesday morning found what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office described as “skeletal remains.”

