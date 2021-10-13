Skeletal remains found near Nevada mountain identified as woman missing since December

The skeletal remains of a 26-year-old woman who vanished days before Christmas were recently found, Las Vegas police said.

Remains found near Black Mountain near Las Vegas were identified as Jawaher Hejji, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Hejji was reported missing on Christmas after her family hadn’t heard from her since Dec. 22, according to FOX5.

A day later, surveillance video showed Hejji walking near the base of Black Mountain, according to KSNV.

“She was a happy person,” her sister told KSNV in April. “She loved her family a lot, especially my mom. She would never just leave my mom like that. Not me, my sister, especially my mom. She would never leave her like that.”

The Clark County Coroner will determine Hejji’s cause and manner of death, KLAS reported.

The Las Vegas Police Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News request for additional information on Wednesday.

Black Mountain is a 6.8-mile out-and-back trail in Henderson, about 17 miles southeast of Las Vegas.