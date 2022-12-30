SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Financial Calendar 2023

SKEL fjárfestingafélag

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. financial calendar for the year 2023 will be as follows:

Q4 2022 and annual report 2022: 7 February 2023



Annual General Meeting 2023: 9 March 2023

1h 2023: 16 August 2023

2h 2023 and annual report 2023: 8 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024: 7 March 2024

The publication of the financial results will take place after the market have closed. Please note that this calendar may be subject to change.



For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is



