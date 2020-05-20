Skeet Ulrich Is Leaving ‘Riverdale’ Because He ‘Got Bored Creatively’

Click here to read the full article.

Skeet Ulrich has revealed the reason he left “Riverdale”: he “got bored creatively.”

In an Instagram Live video with his partner Megan Blake Irwin, Ulrich, who plays FJ Jones, father of Cole Sprouse’s Jughead Jones, discussed why he chose to exit The CW show.

“I’m leaving ‘Riverdale’ because I got bored creatively,” Ulrich said. “How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”

Ulrich and co-star Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge’s mother Hermione, announced in February they would not be returning as series regulars for the fifth season of the hit series.

“Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” said creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement back in February. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Aguirre-Sacasa and The CW didn’t immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment about Ulrich’s remarks. Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

The CW announced it is holding the premieres of new and returning shows until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but “Riverdale” still plans to return for the fifth season in January 2021. The new season will begin with the characters’ final days as students at Riverdale High then jump forward several years, moving past the characters’ college years entirely.

Although Ulrich will not be returning to the teen drama, fans can catch the actor in other projects, including the Quibi drama “#FreeRayshawn,” which premiered in April. He is set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi pic “Bios,” starring Tom Hanks and Samira Wiley, set to debut in October.

