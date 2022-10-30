Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch

Ben Blanchet
·1 min read
Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch

Skechers staff (played by a group of “SNL” cast members) were delighted for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, to choose their company to reject him in a sketch mocking his business troubles on Saturday.

The sketch poked fun at Ye – a former “Saturday Night Live” musical guest – following his “unannounced and uninvited” visit to Skechers’ corporate offices on Wednesday.

The Jewish-owned company condemned Ye’s string of antisemitic remarks and said it has no intention on working with Ye after shoe company Adidasdropped its partnership with the rapper last week.

Skechers CEO (played by Cecily Strong) along with other staffers (Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson and Chloe Fineman) took a stand against Ye as the CEO said the company is happy the rapper came to them to cut ties.

“Kanye came to Skechers and Skechers said no. Do you realize how satisfying that is?” Fineman said.

Yang added that Ye and Skechers would have been a perfect pair, however, he said the company would never partner with him.

“Besides what would you even call a Kanye Skechers shoe anyway? The Skeezy?” Yang asked. “Now I noticed we haven’t heard anything from Crocs, not saying they’re antisemitic I just think it’s interesting we haven’t heard from them.”

You can watch more from the shoe company sketch below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • SNL Brutally Mocks Kanye Getting Denied by Skechers

    NBCJack Harlow may have been hosting Saturday Night Live this week, but the sketch-comedy show’s best offering conveniently omitted him. Given all the Kanye West news this week, including a string of antisemitic outbursts, the subsequent loss of his business deals, and comparing himself to George Floyd, SNL chose to highlight the most absurd West happening: getting kicked out of Skechers.Yes, after losing his deal with Adidas West apparently showed up uninvited to the California headquarters of

  • SNL Tries (Again) to Make Us Forget They Let Elon Musk Host

    NBCPrior to making his feature film debut in an ill-advised remake of the ‘90s classic White Men Can’t Jump, rapper Jack Harlow tested his comedy chops as host (and performer) of this week’s Saturday Night Live.While the “First Class” rapper mostly flopped, and the cold open taking aim at a trio of GOP candidates landed with a thud, there were a few highlights from the night—including a mock Skechers PSA featuring execs boasting about how “edgy” their sneaker company is after showing outspoken a

  • Clips of a man burning his Yeezy collection are going viral, as former fans criticize the rapper for his antisemitic remarks

    Danny Shiff burned 10 pairs of Yeezy shoes in response to West's anti-Jewish rants. Many former fans of the rapper have begun discarding their West-related merchandise.

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Kicks Off With Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker, Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake (Video)

    “My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger and I’m running for president of the United Airlines," Thompson said

  • Colbert: Herschel Walker Went to the Abortion Clinic So Much ‘I Assume at This Point He Has His Own Parking Spot’ (Video)

    The "Late Show" host says the Georgia Senate candidate's pile of scandals is getting too big – even for Fox News

  • Palestinian gunman shot dead after West Bank attack

    STORY: The Islamist militant group Hamas has claimed the slain gunman from Hebron as its member.Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician from the settlement, whose Religious Zionism party is projected to place third in Israel's election on Tuesday, was unharmed.A settlement spokesperson said four Jews were wounded in the shooting near a checkpoint in Hebron. One of them, a middle-aged man, was later declared dead. It was not immediately clear if he held Israeli citizenship.Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said a Palestinian was also lightly wounded in the incident. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said one of its crew members in Hebron was hit in the shoulder by Israeli gunfire. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on that.

  • Woman with nut allergy ‘forced’ to sign waiver saying airline would not be responsible if she died

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>‘They laughed in my face,’ says passenger

  • Paul Pelosi's attacker shouted 'Where is Nancy?' looking for the House speaker during home break-in and assault, reports say

    Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked while Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail, authorities have said.

  • Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi

    Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Absolutely Skewers Cecily Strong's Ruthless Kari Lake

    "Kari Lake's" most pressing issue? Drag Queen Story Hours: "Men dressed as loud, sassy women introducing children to the joys of reading? Not on my watch!”

  • Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company

    Kanye West's Twitter account was restricted after he wrote antisemitic messages on the platform earlier this month

  • Jennifer Garner uses a Britney Spears song to show off her dueling Halloween costumes: 'Boo'

    The "Alias" alum previously said it's more important to be funny on Halloween than sexy.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings