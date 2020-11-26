Podiatrists and nurses alike adore these slip-on Skechers with memory foam soles—and they're on sale!
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.
Earlier this year, two retail giants—Amazon and Skechers—partnered to produce a superior walking shoe that would be stylish enough to appeal to pretty much anyone but comfortable and supportive enough all-for people who stand or walk all day or even live with chronic foot issues.
Enter the Skechers Concept 3 line, all of which are podiatrist-approved and less than $50 a pair. Right now, Amazon has one of its bestsellers from the collection—the Skechers Concept 3 Feel the Vibe Slip-On Sneaker—on sale and starting at just $19.
Shop it: Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker, starting at $19 (was $29), amazon.com
“The Concept 3 line offers comfortable options for walking shoes,” says Dr. Nelya Lobkova, DPM at Step Up Surgical Podiatry in New York City, to Yahoo Life. And the chic Feel the Vibe Slip On Sneakers certainly rise to the challenge, with memory foam cushioned insoles designed to give arch support, a shock-absorbing midsole, and a textured toe bumper.
In a shoe that’s built for comfort, support is key, says podiatrist Jane Anderson, DPM, to Yahoo Life. “The shoe should have the appropriate amount of support for your foot, taking into account whether or not you wear an insert or custom orthotic,” she notes.
Skechers Concept 3 Feel the Vibe Slip-On Sneaker
The Skechers Concept 3 Feel the Vibe Slip-On Sneaker has other comfort factors that go beyond the sole, though. Its synthetic upper, for instance, has a buttery, leather-texture that conforms to your foot as well as mini perforation accents that produce a cooling effect.
The shoe is also fortified with a rubber sole for traction and a toe bumper to protect your digits, plus a one-inch heel to keep your foot properly aligned. And just look at that cool metal detail at the heel!
Not only is a shoe this stylish and supportive affordable, but right now we spotted it on sale, so step to it! And let these five-star Amazon reviewers’ words of praise encourage you to take the leap.
“My husband calls them the gym shoes with the ring of bling!,” wrote one happy fan. “I love the comfort and sizing! Cute with any dress, skirt or casual outfit.”
“Very comfortable and durable. For a nurse...these have held up wonderfully!” wrote another. “Perfect support for working on my feet all day!” added a third.
Skechers Concept 3 Feel the Vibe Slip-On Sneakers go with just about anything in your wardrobe too, from jeans to dresses. Just slip ‘em on and walk in comfort wherever the day leads you.
Shop it: Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker, starting at $19 (was $29), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.